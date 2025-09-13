Xavi Simons Makes Immediate Impact in Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League Debut
Tottenham Hotspur trounced West Ham United in their return from the September international break with summer signing Xavi Simons assisting his first goal in his Premier League debut.
Spurs thought they had an opening goal in the first half through Cristian Romero, though the goal was called back by Jared Gillet for a foul. Coming out of the tunnel for the second 45, the Lilywhites turned it up a notch. Simons stood by the corner flag waiting to cross the ball in the 47th minute.
His eventual effort found an unmarked Pape Sarr at the back post comfortably heading the ball past Mads Hermansen.
Sarr’s goal ended up being the difference maker on the day, but Tottenham wanted more as Lucas Bergvall and Micky Van de Ven each added a goal. West Ham managed the last 35 minutes of the game with 10 men after Tomáš Souček was shown a red card after a challenge on João Palhinha.
A win to boost spirits given they lost to Bournemouth before the international break, and fans will relish that their marquee creative signing had an immediate impact in his Tottenham and Premier League debut.
Simons showcased his talent during time in the Eredivisie and Bundesliga with PSV Eindhoven and RB Leipzig respectively. While he can play across the attacking line, he started off the left in a 4-3-3 setup from Thomas Frank.
Simons was substituted in the 71st minute for Richarlison putting an end to his day at London Stadium. Player of the game honours went to Bergvall for his two goal contributions.
After failing to sign both Morgan Gibbs-White and Eberechi Eze this summer, Spurs landed the 22-year-old Dutchman despite frequent links with Simons and Chelsea. A much-needed signing in the eyes of many given James Maddison is recovering from an ACL injury suffered in preseason.
A strong start from Simons as Spurs turn attention to their opening Champions League clash against Villarreal on Tuesday.