Tottenham Predicted Lineup vs. West Ham: Premier League
Sunday's Premier League London derby against West Ham United is no more than a distraction for Ange Postecoglou's Tottenham Hotspur.
A 3-1 victory on Thursday night has left them on the brink of the Europa League final, although Bodo/Glimt's late goal means Spurs will to suffer in the Arctic Circle if they're to get to Bilbao.
Clashes with West Ham are major occasions for the supporters, and the Hammers will leapfrog Postecoglou's side with a victory at London Stadium. However, the Australian coach will undoubtedly prioritise next week's trip to Norway, meaning heavy rotation from Thursday's starting XI is expected.
Here's how Tottenham could line up in east London on Sunday.
Tottenham Predicted Lineup vs. West Ham (4-3-3)
GK: Guglielmo Vicario–– The Italian has been a constant since returning from injury, and that won't change on Sunday despite the likely rotation.
RB: Pedro Porro–– With Archie Gray likely needed elsewhere, Postecoglou doesn't have many alternatives at right-back. Thus, we could see Porro keep his place ahead of another start in Norway.
CB: Kevin Danso–– The Austrian is a sure bet to return to the starting lineup this weekend, allowing Cristian Romero to be preserved.
CB: Ben Davies–– Davies has played plenty this term as a result of Spurs' injury woes, and he'll likely partner Danso again here after doing so last week at Anfield.
LB: Djed Spence–– Destiny Udogie has regained his status as Spurs' number one left-back, with Spence limited to cameos over the past few Thursday nights. However, he's a guaranteed Premier League starter and will see plenty of Jarrod Bowen in east London.
CM: Archie Gray–– It was a chastening experience for the teenager against Liverpool, but Postecoglou should give Gray another chance in his preferred position.
CM: Pape Sarr–– Lucas Bergvall's out due to an ankle injury and Yves Bissouma came in from the cold to start in midweek. The Mali international will be required alongside Rodrigo Bentancur in Bodo, although Sarr's running will be required in the second half.
CM: Dejan Kulusevski–– The Swede has struggled for rhythm since returning from a foot injury, and this is a good chance for him to gain some momentum. James Maddison was brilliant on Thursday and will be resting this weekend.
RW: Wilson Odobert–– Postecoglou opted for moneyballer Brennan Johnson for the first leg, and Spurs' top scorer didn't even need a minute to come up with the goods. With the Welshman poised to start in Bodo, Odobert should start at London Stadium.
ST: Richarlison–– Dominic Solanke started at Anfield last week ahead of the first leg, and Richarlison was an unexpected starter in the week, impressing off the left. Expect him to share the minutes with Solanke in east London.
LW: Mathys Tel–– With Son Heung-min still out, Tel will team-up with his France under-21 teammate Odobert out wide.