‘Quality Player’—Tottenham Bring in PSG Striker on Deadline Day
Tottenham Hotspur bolstered their attacking options on the final day of the summer transfer window by securing a loan deal for Paris Saint-Germain striker Randal Kolo Muani, an individual Thomas Frank excitedly hailed as “a quality player.”
The French international striker joins the Lilywhites for the season, though the deal does not have an obligation or option to make the move permanent come 2026, per The Athletic. Kolo Muani was out of favour with the Champions League winners having spent the second half of last season on loan at Juventus where he enjoyed a resurgence.
The 26-year-old scored 10 goals in 22 appearances for the Old Lady while assisting three times. As Dominic Solanke recovers from an ankle injury suffered in preseason, Kolo Muani gives Spurs boss Frank another option up top alongside Richarlison who is currently the only other centre forward fit and available.
“Randal is a quality player who has proven himself over a number of years, playing for big teams in the Champions League and also with good experience for the France national team,” Frank gushed. “He's a good age, in the prime of his career, has good qualities that will suit both us and the Premier League, and gives us a different option in the final third being able to play out wide and through the middle.
“We are all excited for what Randal can add to the squad, and I'm looking forward to working with him.”
Bringing in Kolo Muani comes in the wake of signing Xavi Simons on a permanent deal from RB Leipzig. Spurs were after a creative, attacking midfielder all window as they sought both Morgan Gibbs-White and Eberechi Eze from Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace respectively, plus Manchester City’s Savinho, following James Maddison’s ACL injury.
Forest accused Spurs of an illegal approach for Gibbs-White as the England international ended up signing a new deal with his club. While Spurs were reportedly deep in negotiations for Eze, north London rivals Arsenal hijacked the deal and brought the former youth academy product back.
Kolo Muani serves as an experienced forward option having made 31 appearances for the French national team. He rose to prominence as an Eintracht Frankfurt player before moving to PSG where he failed to make a serious impact.
The French forward most recently played in the FIFA Club World Cup this summer, scoring twice across three appearances as Juventus were eliminated in the round of 16 by Real Madrid.