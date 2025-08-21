Tottenham Tipped to Rival Newcastle for Alexander Isak Replacement After Eberechi Eze Snub
Tottenham Hotspur manager Thomas Frank is reported to be keen on a reunion with Brentford striker Yoane Wissa, who is growing increasingly unhappy with the Bees’ handling of his future.
Wissa wiped his social media of all mentions of Brentford and is refusing to play for the club to try and force through a move to Newcastle United, who are chasing the 28-year-old as part of their bid to replace their own unsettled striker, Alexander Isak.
The Athletic note Newcastle recently failed with a bid of £35 million ($47.1 million) with a further £5 million in hard-to-reach bonuses. Brentford have not issued a formal price tag for Wissa, who netted 19 Premier League goals last season.
With Wissa still pushing to leave, the Daily Mail report on interest from former Bees boss Frank, who is interested in a reunion with the DR Congo international this summer.
It is even claimed that there is a feeling among those involved that Brentford are intentionally playing hard-ball with Newcastle because they would rather sell Wissa to Frank and Tottenham, given their strong relationship with their former manager.
Crucially, Spurs are only thought to be keen on Wissa if they can free up a spot in their attacking line, and the report goes as far as to claim there were even spectacular plans to include Richarlison in a swap deal for Crystal Palace midfielder Eberechi Eze in order to facilitate a move for Wissa.
That avenue is now closed after Spurs’ failure to wrap up a deal for Eze allowed Arsenal to swoop in and secure the England international’s signature.
Whether Spurs will still look to pursue Wissa remains to be seen but, as far as the striker is concerned, he is believed to be solely focused on completing a transfer to Newcastle in the coming days.
Newcastle are under pressure to sign a new striker this summer. Callum Wilson was released following the expiration of his contract, but Eddie Howe’s side were forced to start the season without a recognised centre forward after Isak began his own protest over his desired move to Liverpool.