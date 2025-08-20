Newcastle ‘Make Final Transfer Decision’ After Alexander Isak’s Bombshell Statement
Newcastle United chiefs have reportedly reacted furiously to Alexander Isak’s public transfer request and will inform the Liverpool target that his behaviour has only harmed his chances of leaving the club.
After weeks of uncertainty, Isak went public with his desire to leave Newcastle on Tuesday evening, accusing the Magpies of “broken promises” and insisting he cannot see a way forward for himself at St James’ Park.
It did not take long for Newcastle to respond, questioning Isak’s claims and ending with insistence that the Sweden striker will be “welcomed” back into the squad when he feels ready to return.
According to the Daily Mail’s Craig Hope, who was first to the news of Isak’s desire to leave Newcastle this summer, those in charge at St James’ have made it abundantly clear that Isak will not be sold this summer.
Transfer chiefs have been looking for attacking reinforcements to put themselves in a position to entertain a renewed approach from Liverpool but, while struggling with that anyway, Isak’s public statement has further irritated those in charge at Newcastle, who are now adamant they will not bow to his public pressure.
Isak’s claims have left club officials confused. Newcastle have stressed there have never been any promises made to Isak over a new contract, while the striker’s issues appear to be with staff members who are no longer at the club, namely former co-owner Amanda Staveley and sporting director Paul Mitchell.
A fresh update from Hope reveals a divide in sentiment from the playing squad, many of whom have taken issue with Isak’s actions this summer.
Club captain Bruno Guimarães took to social media just minutes after Isak’s statement, posing in his kit in front of the Newcastle badge. It is not clear whether this post was directly related to the striker’s claims, but fans appreciated the display of affection towards the club nonetheless.