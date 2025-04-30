Tottenham vs. Bodo/Glimt: Preview, Predictions and Lineups
Tottenham host their second European semifinal of the 21st century as they welcome Norwegian outfit Bodø/Glimt to north London.
A gritty and unexpected 1-0 victory over Eintracht Frankfurt guided Ange Postecoglou's side into the last four of the Europa League, and they'll fancy themselves of reaching the showpiece event in Bilbao at the end of May.
A dramatic penalty shootout victory over Lazio in the last eight meant Kjetil Knutsen's Bodø/Glimt became the first team from Norway to reach the semifinals of any UEFA club competition. They've threatened a deep continental run in previous years, and a historic triumph over two legs against Premier League opposition will see them into the final, where either Athletic Club or Manchester United await.
Thursday's visitors have enjoyed an unbeaten start to their domestic season, although they are only four games into the Eliteserien campaign. Spurs, on the contrary, are thankfully right at the end of what's been a woeful season. However, this competition could yet supply Postecoglou with salvation.
Here's Sports Illustrated's guide to a significant clash in north London.
What Time Does Tottenham vs. Bodo/Glimt Kick-Off?
- Location: London, England
- Stadium: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
- Date: Thursday, May 1
- Kick-off Time: 20:00 BST / 15:00 ET / 12:00 PT
- Referee: José María Sánchez Martínez (ESP)
- VAR: Carlos del Cerro Grande (ESP)
Tottenham vs Bodo/Glimt head-to-head record
This is the first competitive meeting between Tottenham and Bodø/Glimt.
Current form (all competitions)
Tottenham
Bodø/Glimt
Liverpool 5-1 Tottenham - 27/04/25
Bodø/Glimt 3-0 KFUM - 27/04/25
Tottenham 1-2 Nottingham Forest - 21/04/25
Junkeren 1-5 Bodø/Glimt - 24/04/25
Eintracht Frankfurt 0-1 Tottenham - 17/04/25
Molde 2-2 Bodø/Glimt - 21/04/25
Wolves 4-2 Tottenham - 13/04/25
Lazio 3-1 (2-3p) Bodø/Glimt - 17/04/25
Tottenham 1-0 Eintracht Frankfurt - 10/04/25
Bodø/Glimt 2-0 Lazio - 10/04/25
How to Watch Tottenham vs. Bodo/Glimt on TV
Country
TV channel/live stream
United States
Paramount+, fuboTV, CBS Sports Network
United Kingdom
discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports TNT Sports Ultimate
Canada
DAZN Canada
Mexico
Disney+ Mexico, ESPN Mexico
Tottenham Team News
Postecoglou rested key starters at the weekend, with the likes of Pedro Porro, Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven all failing to make it off the bench. Rodrigo Bentancur didn't even travel to Anfield.
All four will be in Thursday's starting XI, which will be similar to the team which started in Frankfurt. However, there could be a couple of switches out wide. Wilson Odobert may well have played his way into contention, while captain Son Heung-min is hopeful of returning from a foot injury.
If Son is fit, Mathys Tel will drop out of the manager's XI.
Radu Dragusin is the only player who'll definitely miss out through injury.
Tottenham Predicted Lineup vs. Bodo/Glimt
Tottenham predicted lineup vs Bodø/Glimt (4-3-3): Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie; Bentancur, Bergvall, Maddison; Odobert, Solanke, Son.
Bodo/Glimt Team News
The visitors have a bit of an availability crisis on their hands.
They'll be without captain Patrick Berg, as well as Hakon Evjen and Andreas Helmersen through suspension. The latter received a pair of bookings in the second leg of the quarterfinal, while the other two miss out due to yellow card accumulation.
In addition to the suspended trio, Bodø/Glimt could also be without Ole Blomberg, who missed their weekend's victory through injury, and Odin Bjørtuft because of a groin issue. Bjørtuft has played a key role in their journey to the last four, and his absence will be significant if he can't travel to north London.
Bodo/Glimt Predicted Lineup vs. Tottenham
Bodø/Glimt predicted lineup vs Tottenham (4-3-3): Khaikin; Sjovold, Nielsen, Gunderson, Bjorkan; Saltnes, Auklend, Fet; Blomberh, Hogh, Hauge.
Tottenham vs Bodo/Glimt Score Prediction
It was another bleak Premier League outing for Spurs at the weekend, who were trounced 5-1 at Anfield, but their eyes were focused firmly on Bodø/Glimt's visit.
We've seen glimpses of Spurs' competence with a full-strength XI, particularly in the first leg against Frankfurt, and supporters will hope that their side can produce a complete display on the big occasion this week. Their season boils down to this semi-final, and they've got a serious chance of taking complete control of the tie given the number of absences Bodø/Glimt are dealing with.
However, the visitors won't go gentle into the night. Given the journey they've embarked on, don't expect them to fold in north London. They'll give themselves a chance of mounting a second leg turnaround.