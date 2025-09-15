Tottenham vs. Villarreal: Preview, Predictions and Lineups
Tottenham Hotspur begin their Champions League campaign on Tuesday night by welcoming Villarreal to N17 for the very first time.
While these two sides have never faced off before, Spurs encounter plenty of familiar faces, including former defender Juan Foyth, as well as ex-Arsenal duo Thomas Partey and Nicolas Pépé.
Their previous Champions League journey ended miserably under Antonio Conte’s watch, and while Thomas Frank is new to this competition, the early signs suggest Spurs will be nightmare opponents for the continent’s aristocracy with the Dane at the helm.
Villarreal certainly don’t rank among the elite of the elite and are themselves returning to the Champions League following a brief absence. After finishing fifth in La Liga last season, Marcelino’s side have started 2025–26 positively. However, they suffered their first defeat away at Atlético Madrid on Saturday.
Spurs, meanwhile, bounced back from their defeat at home to Bournemouth by beating West Ham United 3–0.
Here is Sports Illustrated’s guide to Tuesday’s Champions League clash.
What time does Tottenham vs. Villarreal Kick-Off?
- Location: London, England
- Stadium: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
- Date: Tuesday, Sept. 16
- Kick-off Time: 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT
- Referee: Rade Obrenovič (SVN)
- VAR: Alen Borošak (SVN)
Tottenham vs. Villarreal Head-to-Head Record
This is the first competitive fixture between Tottenham and Villarreal.
Current Form (All Competitions)
Tottenham
Villarreal
West Ham 0–3 Tottenham - 13/09/25
Atlético Madrid 2–0 Villarreal - 13/09/25
Tottenham 0–1 Bournemouth - 30/08/25
Celta Vigo 1–1 Villarreal - 31/08/25
Man City 0–2 Tottenham - 23/08/25
Tottenham 3–0 Burnley - 16/08/25
Villarreal 5–0 Girona - 24/08/25
PSG 2–2 (4–3p) Tottenham - 13/08/25
Villarreal 2–0 Real Oviedo - 15/08/25
How to watch Tottenham vs. Villarreal on TV
Country
Channel
United States
Paramount+, Amazon Prime Video, ViX
United Kingdom
Amazon Prime Video
Canada
DAZN Canada, Amazon Prime Video
Mexico
Max Mexico, Amazon Prime Video
Tottenham Team News
Xavi Simons made his Tottenham debut on Saturday, starting the 3–0 win and notching an assist for Pape Matar Sarr’s opener.
The Dutchman started wide left at the weekend, but could shift infield here with Frank poised to shuffle his pack somewhat. Sarr, who’s been superb this term, could earn a breather.
The left-hand side could be completely changed, with Destiny Udogie supplying superior balance when Spurs have the ball compared to the right-footed Djed Spence. Wilson Odobert may also get his first taste of Champions League football from the outset.
Mathys Tel didn’t make the squad, so Richarlison should start with Dominic Solanke out injured and Randal Kolo Muani failing to feature on Saturday. Frank has said Kolo Muani will play a role here.
James Maddison and Dejan Kulusevski are long-term absentees.
Tottenham Predicted Lineup vs. Villarreal
Tottenham Predicted Lineup vs. Villarreal (4-3-3): Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie; Palhinha, Bergvall, Simons; Kudus, Richarlison, Odobert
Villarreal Team News
Arsenal’s former record signing, Pépé, was named La Liga’s August Player of the Month, and he’s been utilised up top in Marcelino’s 4-4-2, with striker Gerard Moreno out injured.
Logan Costa and Pau Cabanes are sidelined with long-term knee injuries, while former Manchester United defender Willy Kambwala is dealing with a hamstring issue. Ex-Spurs man Foyth will captain the visiting team.
Manor Solomon is yet to feature since joining on loan during the final hours of the summer window, but he’s eligible to play against his parent club on Tuesday.
Villarreal Predicted Lineup vs. Tottenham
Villarreal Predicted Lineup vs. Tottenham (4-4-2): Júnior; Mouriño, Foyth, Veiga, Cardona; Buchanan, Partey, Parejo, Moleiro; Pépé, Mikautadze
Tottenham vs. Villarreal Score Prediction
This is a sneaky tough game for Spurs, who are facing a side with a canny manager in Marcelino.
The visitors have shown this term that they can overwhelm their opponents with their slick usage of the ball, but they came unstuck in the capital at the weekend, as Atlético Madrid dismantled their deep 4-4-2 defensive block.
Spurs have won three out of four in the Premier League, and their brilliance from set-pieces will come in handy again here. However, Frank does have a few issues to iron out still, and they may have to suffer in periods on Tuesday night. They may not have it all their own way, but the hosts, with their added quality in attack, will edge past their Spanish opponents.