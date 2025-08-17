Transfer Rumors: Arsenal Intensify William Saliba Plan; Real Madrid Scout Eredivisie Star
Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.
Premier League
Arsenal defender Jakub Kiwior could leave the club after missing out on the matchday squad against Manchester United. FC Porto are a possible destination after submitting a bid to acquire the Polish defender on loan for €7 million with a mandatory buy clause at €20 million ($23.4 million). (Source: Meczyki)
As one defender could leave, Andrea Berta is stepping up his pursuit of getting William Saliba to sign a new deal amid pressure from Real Madrid. The sporting director wants to prevent any possibility of the Frenchman leaving. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)
Manchester City joined the race for RB Leipzig attacker Xavi Simons, but the Dutchman has shot down any interest wanting a move to Chelsea, shortly after turning down Bayern Munich. (Source: Sacha Tavolieri)
Bayern, on the other hand, have reached personal terms with Christopher Nkunku. The Bavarian giants would prefer a loan while Chelsea are pushing for a permanent deal in the wake of Simons’ potential arrival. (Source: Florian Plettenberg)
Meanwhile, Chelsea are planning to bring in Strasbourg striker Emanuel Emegha swapping one BlueCo shirt for another next summer. It’s likely he signs a five-year contract with the Blues after adding to the position this window. (Source: L’Equipe)
Tottenham Hotspur and Thomas Frank have held talks with captain Cristian Romero over a new contract with the club willing to make him their highest-paid player. The Argentine is thought to be enjoying his time with his new boss. (Source: TBR Football)
AS Roma have made first contact with Manchester United over Tyrell Malacia. The Serie A side also are interested in Jadon Sancho. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)
Newcastle United plan to lodge a £35 million ($47.4 million) bid for Brentford forward Yoane Wissa, with the Bees aiming for something closer to their £50 million valuation. (Source: The Standard)
In midfield, the Magpies are interested in Inter Milan midfielder Davide Frattesi. Other English clubs are said to be interested in the Italian with the Champions League runners-up willing to move him if the price is right. (Source: Rudy Galetti)
Leeds United have reached an agreement with AC Milan player Noah Okafor on personal terms. The recently promoted side are looking to find a deal with the Rossoneri, though Milan have not said yes to a move yet. (Source: Gazzetta dello Sport)
Fulham could lose Rodrigo Muniz this summer as Serie A side Atalanta grow confident of getting a deal done. The Cottagers want to keep Muniz, but the player is interested in the move. Tottenham, Aston Villa and Newcastle have also been linked with the Brazilian. (Source: TBR Football)
La Liga
Frenkie de Jong will take his time before signing a new deal with Barcelona despite the club’s intention to make him a focal point of Hansi Flick’s project. The Catalans are confident in retaining the Dutch midfielder, but De Jong will make his decision based on his feelings toward the project and his role. (Source: El Nacional)
Real Madrid and Liverpool are thought to be €15 million ($17.5 million) apart on their valuations for Ibrahima Konaté. The Reds likely want to avoid a similar scenario to Trent Alexander-Arnold with the Frenchman out of contract next summer. Madrid have offered €25 million while the Premier League champions want €40 million. (Source: Defensa Central)
Real Madrid also set Eduardo Camavinga's price tag at over €80 million ($93.6 million) for any suitors that have come forward this window. Xabi Alonso and the club are happy with the Frenchman with the price seen as a way to ward off any outside interest. (Source: Defensa Central)
In other news, Los Blancos are interested in 19-year-old midfielder Kees Smit who has risen to prominence in the Eredivisie. A scout was reportedly present at AZ Alkmaar’s draw with FC Voldenham to assess the player. (Source: Fichajes)
Iñaki Peña understands if he wants to play this season, he will have to leave Barcelona. A reality the Spaniard has come to accept, though his potential departure remains unclear given Barcelona’s well-documented registration issues. (Source: MARCA)