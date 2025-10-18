Transfer Rumors: Barcelona Sweating Yamal Future; Real Madrid Propose Gravenberch Swap
Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.
Premier League
Manchester United are among the admirers of Al Ahli striker Ivan Toney and could look to bring the former Brentford hitman back to the Premier League in the January transfer window. (Source: Football Insider)
Despite interest from Man Utd, Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United, Toney is happy in Saudi Arabia and is not looking to return to the Premier League this winter. (Source: Hammers News)
Borussia Dortmund’s Jobe Bellingham has joined Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton and Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson on Man Utd’s list of midfield targets. (Source: TEAMtalk)
Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister is looking to seal a move to Real Madrid in the future but the Reds are ready to block such a deal by setting a price tag of €150 million (£130.4 million, $175 million). (Source: Real Madrid Exclusivo)
The race to sign Aston Villa midfielder Morgan Rogers is currently being led by Chelsea. Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain are among the England international’s admirers. (Source: CaughtOffside)
Chelsea scouts were in attendance to watch Strasbourg’s enthralling 3–3 draw with PSG on Friday, with striker Joaquín Panichelli and defender Guela Doué impressing the Blues. (Source: TBR Football)
Arsenal have joined Man Utd and Tottenham in pursuit of 19-year-old Porto midfielder Victor Froholdt. (Source: Fichajes)
Manchester City are keen on signing Real Madrid midfielder Arda Güler, but the Spanish side have made it clear he is not available for any price. (Source: Defensa Central)
Sandro Tonali is happy at Newcastle United and is open to signing a new contract, despite attracting interest from elsewhere. (Source: Football Insider)
La Liga
Real Madrid’s interest in signing Liverpool midfielder Ryan Gravenberch has seen them offer a swap deal which would send Eduardo Camavinga to Anfield in exchange. (Source: E-Notícies)
Barcelona are battling Man City for the signature of 22-year-old Levante striker Karl Etta Eyong, who is on the radar of a number of other Premier League sides. (Source: Flashscore)
Bayern Munich are considering a move for Atlético Madrid midfielder Pablo Barrios as a potential replacement for Leon Goretzka, but face having to pay up to €70 million ($81.7 million) to get a deal done. (Source: Fichajes)
Barcelona are concerned about the happiness of Lamine Yamal and fear he could submit a transfer request to force a move through to PSG. If that did happen, Barça president Joan Laporta would target Real Madrid’s Rodrygo as a dream replacement. (Source: Defensa Central)
Sporting CP are working on a new contract for center back Gonçalo Inácio after Barcelona stepped up their pursuit of the Portugal international. (Source: A BOLA)