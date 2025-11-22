Transfer Rumors: Bellingham Offered Shock Premier League Move; Arsenal Prepare €100 Million Wonderkid Bid
Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.
Premier League
Manchester United have named Adam Wharton, Elliot Anderson and Carlos Baleba to a three-man shortlist in their quest to bolster their midfield this January. (Source: The Sun)
Arsenal ramped up their pursuit of Juventus star Kenan Yıldız by meeting up with his agent Jorge Mendes to discuss a possible €100 million (£87.8 million, $115 million) deal. (Source: Football Transfers)
Nicolas Jackson has no interest in returning to Chelsea and wants to stay put at Bayern Munich, though it is unlikely the striker will be able to active the purchase option of his deal. (Source: The Mirror)
After a career resurgence at Napoli, Scott McTominay, who has dreams of returning to the Premier League, has caught the attention of Tottenham Hotspur (Source: Fichajes)
Amid growing interest from Liverpool for Antoine Semenyo, Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola insists he is not worried about the future of his winger. (Source: The Mirror)
Manchester City are set to battle Bayern Munich for 19-year-old Feyenoord standout Givairo Read, with the hopes of making the Dutchman their right back for years to come. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)
Despite signing Viktor Gyökeres this summer, Arsenal have labeled Borussia Dortmund’s Serhou Guirassy as another option up top should the Swede continue to struggle with fitness and form. (Source: Fichajes)
Spurs’ top priority in the January window is signing a striker, but if Dominic Solanke returns to full match fitness without any setbacks, the club could turn their focus to an upgrade between the posts. (Source: Daily Mail)
Crystal Palace have held talks with Jean-Philippe Mateta to extend his contract to ward off other suitors, including Man Utd. (Source: The Mirror)
Jarrod Bowen is eager to leave West Ham and join a team competing in the Champions League. (Source: Football Transfers)
La Liga
Barcelona have given up on signing Atlético Madrid’s Julián Álvarez and are preparing to go full throttle to secure Harry Kane’s signature to replace Robert Lewandowski. (Source: Mundo Deportivo)
Despite being under contract with Paris Saint-Germain until 2029, Achraf Hakimi’s agent teased a potential homecoming for his client to Real Madrid in the future. (Source: Fichajes)
With their sights set on promotion to the Premier League, Birmingham City chairman Tom Wagner hopes Jude Bellingham can one day return home to the English outfit where he got his start. (Source: The Mirror)
Despite links to Real Madrid in the summer, Bayer Leverkusen’s Alejandro Grimaldo is finalizing a move back to Barcelona. (Source: Defensa Central)
With clubs across Europe circling around Nico Paz, Real Madrid are determined to exercise their buy-back clause next summer to bring the Argentine midfielder back to the Spanish capital. (Source: Defensa Central)
Atlético Madrid and Barcelona have lost the race against Real Madrid to sign 13-year-old wonderkid Mateo Quintana from Celto Vigo. (Source: Defensa Central)