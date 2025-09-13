Transfer Rumors: Liverpool Expect Salah Exit and Learn Olise Price, Barcelona Eye Guehi
Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.
Premier League
Liverpool expect Mohamed Salah to leave for the Saudi Pro League before the end of his new contract which runs until the summer of 2027. (Source: Football Insider)
The Reds will have to pay Bayern Munich at least £100 million ($135.5 million) to have any chance of making Michael Olise their Salah replacement. (Source: Football Insider)
Manchester United want to sign an experienced goalkeeper in January, adding further reinforcement to the position despite signing Senne Lammens just before Deadline Day. Aston Villa’s Emiliano Martínez and AC Milan’s Mike Maignan are the two frontrunners. (Source: Fichajes)
Liverpool face competition from Bayern Munich for the signing of Marc Guéhi. The Bavarian giants can approach the England international in January and negotiate a contract, whereas the Reds must wait until the end of the season if they don’t agree a fee with Crystal Palace in January. (Source: Christian Falk)
Chelsea have got Aston Villa’s Morgan Rogers, Juventus’ Kenan Yıldız and Lyon’s Malick Fofana on their radar as they look to prioritise the signing of a new attacking midfielder in January. (Source: CaughtOffside)
Arsenal want to get Gabriel Jesus and Leandro Trossard off the wage bill and would welcome January approaches for the pair. (Source: Fichajes)
Manchester United remain interested in Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Carlos Baleba and have not been put off by his £100 million ($135.5 million) valuation. (Source: Football Insider)
Chelsea considered signing Emanuel Emegha from Strasbourg this summer, before ultimately deciding to sign the forward to a seven-year contract starting next summer. (Source: TBR Football)
Everton hope to sign Jack Grealish from Manchester City for less than the £50 million option inserted into his loan contract. (Source: The Telegraph)
Nottingham Forest must pay Juventus €25 million (£21.6 million) for Douglas Luiz if he plays 45 minutes of 15 Premier League games this season. (Source: La Gazzetta dello Sport)
Manchester City full back Rico Lewis, who signed a new five-year contract on Friday, was discussed as a potential swap option when the former Premier League champions explored a deal for Newcastle United’s Tino Livramento. (Source: TBR Football)
Chelsea, Everton and Brighton have all made contact with Barcelona over teenage midfielder Marc Bernal. (Source: Mundo Deportivo)
Manchester City have been boosted by Denzel Dumfries’ openness to leaving Inter Milan in January. (Source: Football Insider)
La Liga
Real Madrid will look to sign Enzo Fernández from Chelsea if the Premier League club are heavily sanctioned for the 74 rules they have been charged with breaking. (Source: Defensa Central)
Barcelona manager Hansi Flick wants the club to try and sign Marc Guéhi from Crystal Palace on a free transfer. The 25-year-old came close to joining Liverpool in the summer, only to see the plug pulled on a £35 million deal at the last moment. He is out of contract in June. (Source: El Nacional)
Dayot Upamecano is also on Barcelona’s shortlist of centre backs, with sporting director Deco keeping a close eye on his contract situation at Bayern Munich. (Source: El Nacional)
Real Madrid also want to sign Upamecano, who like Guéhi can negotiate a contract on Jan. 1 as he’ll have entered the final six months of his deal in Bavaria. (Source: Defensa Central)
Ibrahima Konaté has already decided that he will leave Liverpool to join Real Madrid on a freee transfer next summer. The Frenchman’s contract at Anfield expires next summer and he intends to follow in the footsteps of Trent Alexander-Arnold. (Source: Fichajes)
Despite Nico Williams signing a new long-term contract with Athletic Club, Bayern Munich continue to show serious interest in the Spanish winger. (Source: Fichajes)