Transfer Rumors: Man Utd Prepare Bid for Serie A Star; Real Madrid Set Price for Vinicius Junior
Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.
Premier League
Real Madrid are targeting Manchester City striker Erling Haaland as their dream replacement for Vinícius Júnior should the Brazil international fail to renew his contract. (Source: Fichajes)
Manchester United are ready to launch a €90 million (£78.3 million; $104.1 million) bid for Juventus winger Kenan Yıldız. (Source: Football Transfers)
Yıldız also has interest from Arsenal, and the Gunners are willing to offer Juventus €50 million (£43.4 million; $58 million) and Gabriel Jesus for the 20-year-old. (Source: TEAMtalk)
Chelsea have ruled out a move for Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan and are keen to stick with Robert Sánchez for the foreseeable future. (Source: The Mirror)
With Ibrahima Konaté’s future uncertain, Liverpool have identified Sporting CP centre back Ousmane Diomande as a potential replacement. (Source: Fichajes)
An influx of £100 million from majority shareholder, the Lewis Family Trust, leaves Tottenham Hotspur able to win the race for Bournemouth forward Antoine Semenyo. (Source: GIVEMESPORT)
Instead of turning to the transfer market for a potential Bruno Fernandes replacement, Man Utd see Kobbie Mainoo as his successor. (Source: Football Insider)
Gabriel Martinelli opened the door for a potential Arsenal exit in the future, revealing his dream is to one day return to his native country and play in Brazil. (Source: The Mirror)
Crystal Palace are gearing up to propose a swap-deal that would see Adam Wharton go to Real Madrid in exchange for Nico Paz. (Source: Defensa Central)
Former West Ham man Michail Antonio has been training with Brentford, but is not expected to be offered a contract. (Source: Sky Sports)
La Liga
Real Madrid have been offered Dayot Upamecano from Bayern Munich, who are interested in cashing in on the defender before he can potentially leave as a free agent next summer. (Source: MARCA)
With Robert Lewandowski in the final 12 months of his contract, Barcelona are keeping an eye on Levante striker Etta Eyong, who is keen on a move to Catalonia. (Source: SPORT)
Atlético Madrid are routinely scouting Porto midfielder Victor Froholdt, though they have competition for the standout teenager from Premier League club Brighton. (Source: TEAMtalk)
Barcelona have made renewing Eric García a priority amid increasing interest from clubs across Europe. (Source: AS)
Crystal Palace midfielder Wharton remains atop Real Madrid’s wish list, with the Spanish giants viewing him as the club’s long-awaited Toni Kroos replacement. (Source: AS)
Amid continued interest from the Saudi Pro League, Real Madrid have set a €250 million ($289 million) price tag on Vinícius Júnior. (Source: Fichajes)