Transfer Rumors: Rashford Rejects Barcelona, Real Madrid Want Haaland & Mbappe Pairing
Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.
Premier League
Manchester United loanee Marcus Rashford is prepared to reject a move to Barcelona in favour of remaining with Aston Villa, The Daily Express claim, as he is satisfied with life under Unai Emery and is not looking to leave England.
Arsenal want a new wide forward this summer to revamp their left side and possibly replace Gabriel Martinelli, Football Insider state. Both Martinelli and Leandro Trossard have struggled for consistency this season as the Gunners look likely to finish runners-up for the third consecutive season.
Manchester City winger Jack Grealish is unlikely to move to Napoli, Football Insider report, despite the Serie A title contenders being in the market for a new winger. The 29-year-old, who is not a regular starter under Pep Guardiola, would consider the move as he's been impressed by the how Scott McTominay and Billy Gilmour have got on in Naples.
Chelsea have cooled their interest in Man Utd winger Alejandro Garnacho, CaughtOffside report, and are now focusing their efforts on signing Jamie Gittens of Borussia Dortmund.
Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham are all keeping tabs on Southampton's Tyler Dibling this summer, TEAMTalk state. The 18-year-old could move back into the Premier League with a move given Southampton's relegation to the EFL Championship.
Liverpool could turn their attention to Ajax defender Jorrel Hato after seemingly losing out on Dean Huijsen to Real Madrid, TBR Football write. The 19-year-old is one of European football's hottest defensive properties, with Fabrizio Romano also crediting Champions League hopefuls Chelsea with interest.
Napoli are advancing in talks over a loan deal to sign Liverpool winger Federico Chiesa, La Gazzetta dello Sport report. The Reds are demanding an obligation for the move to be made permanent next summer but Napoli are only offering an option.
Newcastle United are leading Chelsea, Nottingham Forest and Tottenham Hotspur in pursuit of Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guehi, TEAMtalk report, with the same publication mooting Lazio's Mario Gila as an alternative target for Chelsea.
Tottenham Hotspur have intensified their pursuit of Olympique Lyon's Rayan Cherki, GIVEMESPORT state. The 21-year-old has one year left on his current deal scoring 12 goals and providing 19 assists this season across all competitions.
Liverpool are hopeful of finalising a deal to sign Bayer Leverkusen right-back Jeremie Frimpong by the end of the week, TBR Football state, having already agreed the broad outline of a contract with the Dutchman.
Man Utd are readying a move for Athletic Club midfielder Oihan Sancet, Fichajes report, as their preferred replacement for Saudi Arabia-linked Bruno Fernandes.
West Ham United have told midfielder Tomas Soucek that he can leave the club this summer, TBR Football allege. However, sources close to the Czech international have denied suggestions he has been told he can leave, via Claret and Hugh.
La Liga
Florentino Perez's dark horse target of the summer is Erling Haaland, according to Fichajes. Selling Rodrygo would help facilitate the rumored move, but Perez apparently is tempted by pairing Haaland and Kylian Mbappe together.
Chelsea is the latest club to add Rodrygo to their summer transfer shortlist, Ben Jacobs reports on the London is Blue podcast. Nothing is reportedly advanced yet, but Real Madrid's apparent willingness to sell the Brazilian this summer looks to be increasing.
Athletic Club winger Nico Williams has bid farewell to his current side and has started looking for a house in London, El Nacional report, with Arsenal his most likely destination.
Barcelona aren't interested in Viktor Gyokeres this summer, and are instead planning a big move in the future for Atletico Madrid's Julian Alvarez, El Nacional write. President Joan Laporta sees the World Cup winner as the "ideal successor" to Robert Lewandowski.
Rafael Leao is willing to adjust his salary if a move to Barcelona comes to fruition, El Nacional state. Jorge Mendes represents the player as the Catalans look to reinforce their wide options this summer. Marcus Rashford and Ademola Lookman have also been linked with the club.
Real Madrid hold interest in Crystal Palace and England midfielder Adam Wharton, the Daily Mail write. Barcelona, Liverpool and Manchester City are also interested in the player as his club prepares for an FA Cup final this weekend.
Barcelona are monitoring goalkeeper Leo Roman as Wojciech Sczezsny and Marc-Andre ter Stegen's futures are looked at, Fichajes report. Roman was outstanding for Mallorca against Real Madrid, nearly securing the La Liga title for Barcelona himself.