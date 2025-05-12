Transfer Rumors: Real Madrid Consider Shock Courtois Replacements, Barcelona Chasing New Raphinha Deal
Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.
Premier League
Liverpool's top target for left back is Bournemouth's Milos Kerkez, TEAMTalk report. The Hungary international is 21-years-old and has eight goal involvements this season for Andoni Iraola's Cherries. The club values him at ~$59 million (£45m) this summer.
Mason Mount's future at Manchester United is under question heading into an important summer at the club, Football Insider state. Matheus Cunha remains a top transfer target for Ruben Amorim following a two-goal performance against Athletic Bilbao in the Europa League semifinal which could restrict the former Chelsea man's minutes next season.
Chelsea will hold "crunch talks" with Victor Osimhen's representatives as his loan spell at Galatasaray comes to an end, Football Transfers reports. His salary demands are apparently the only thing preventing him from moving to Stamford Bridge this summer. The Nigerian striker has scored 24 goals in the Super Lig this season.
Manchester City have reached a deal to sign Nicolo Savona from Juventus marking their first summer signing, according to Foot Mercato. The 22-year-old Italian right back has made 26 appearances for Juventus this season.
Arsenal and Chelsea lead the race to sign Nico Williams this summer, TBR Football report. The 22-year-old is one of the most sought-after wingers in Europe with his decision likely to come after the end of the La Liga season. If Athletic Bilbao qualify for the Champions League, he could stay another season.
Arne Slot intends to keep Alisson as Liverpool's top option in goal despite an expected arrival of Giorgi Mamardashvili this summer, TBR Football state. The Georgian has been tapped as a future goalkeeping star.
Napoli plan to send a contract offer to Kevin De Bruyne, according to Sacha Tavolieri. The Manchester City star is out of contract at the end of the season and is drawing suitors across the world. The reported offer includes two years with a third as an option, but De Bruyne wants the final year guaranteed.
Liverpool are actively pursuing Leverkusen star Jeremie Frimpong as an option to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold, Florian Plettenberg reports. Frimpong could be a perfect, attacking option to replace Alexander-Arnold on the right flank.
La Liga
Real Madrid are eyeing Arsenal's David Raya and Brighton's Bart Verbruggen as goalkeeping options, The Sun report. Both moves would be difficult to get over the line given their roles as starting players since Madrid would have them serve as back-ups to Thibaut Courtois at first.
Real Madrid look to improve in midfield next year by keeping tabs on AC Milan's Tijjani Reijnders, Nicolo Schira states. They would face competition from Manchester City for his signature alongside the Rossoneri's intent to keep him at the club.
Barcelona have been told Pedro Porro's value as the right back is on their radar this summer, CaughtOffside report. Tottenham Hotspur could sell the Spanish defender if a deal up to ~$71 million (€65m) is met.
Real Madrid would need to sell Rodrygo or push for a player swap to win the race for Florian Wirtz, DefensaCentral writes. Wirtz starred for Xabi Alonso at Bayer Leverkusen as it's expected the Spanish manager takes over for Carlo Ancelotti next season.
Raphinha is focused on a contract extension after a stellar season at Barcelona has him in the conversation for the Ballon d'Or, Mundo Deportivo state. The Brazilian has already had several meetings with the club with his contract expiring in June 2027.