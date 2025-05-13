Transfer Rumors: Real Madrid Explore Rodrygo Sale, Frimpong to Liverpool Heats Up
Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.
Premier League
Jeremie Frimpong to Liverpool is heating up as the club and player have held talks, Florian Plettenberg reports. There is no verbal agreement yet between the two parties, and the Premier League champions have yet to contact Bayer Leverkusen about a deal. Frimpong would fill a void left by Trent Alexander-Arnold's departure.
Florian Wirtz was in England on Wednesday to negotiate with Manchester City, BILD report. The club reportedly made an offer to Bayer Leverkusen as they challenge Bayern Munich for the German's signature.
Manchester United have identified Athletic Bilbao's Oihan Sancet as a replacement for Bruno Fernandes if the captain leaves the summer, TEAMTalk state. Sancet has scored 17 goals in 33 appearances this season with Ruben Amorim interested in the 25-year-old.
Arsenal are tracking Chelsea's Andrey Santos, per Le10Sport. The 21-year-old Brazilian player spent the season on loan at Strasbourg, part of BlueCo. Paris Saint-Germain are also interested in the midfielder this summer.
Liverpool are scouting Bologna's Jhon Lucumi, TBR Football state. The Reds are among a number of clubs watching the player including Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, Brighton and Leeds United. Lucumi was a pivotal piece in helping Bologna secure Champions League qualification last season.
Arsenal are "serious contenders" for Christopher Nkunku this summer as the Frenchman possibly explores a Chelsea exit, TEAMTalk report. Arsenal have done their fair share of business with their London rival recently signing Kai Havertz and Jorginho. The Gunners also signed Raheem Sterling on loan this past summer.
Liverpool back-up goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher could leave the club in the summer as Leeds United intensify interest as they return to the Premier Leauge, The Mirror write. He's been urged to leave by Ireland national team manager, Heimir Hallgrimsson, for more playing time. "He is too good not to be playing," Hallgrimsson said.
La Liga
If Rodrygo is sold in the summer, Real Madrid could target Alexis Mac Allister from Liverpool, according to DefensaCentral. The Brazilian forward is apparently valued over $111 million which would help finance a deal for the Premier League champion. Arsenal could be interested in the player, according to Football Insider, but price could be an issue for the Gunners. Rodrygo's future has been put into question in recent weeks.
Barcelona are interested in Marcus Rashford this summer, TBR Football state. The English forward has been on loan at Aston Villa since January with Unai Emery's side reportedly open to making his move permanent which could cause Barcelona trouble.
Real Madrid have the "advantage" when it comes to signing Dean Huijsen this summer, according to MARCA. Los Blancos can reportedly pay his release clause in three installments which would help the club get the deal done.
Enzo Fernandez has offered himself to Real Madrid via his representatives, DefensaCentral state. The World Cup winner is apparently unhappy at Chelsea with Florentino Perez aware of potential hurdles in transfer fees.
Manchester City are keeping tabs on Barcelona's Dani Olmo as Pep Guardiola looks to replace the departing Kevin De Bruyne, Relevo report. Barcelona's current position is that they do not want to sell the Spaniard this summer, but that could reportedly change.
Barcelona have been overtaken by Bayern Munich in the race for Jonathan Tah, MARCA write. The German defender will leave Leverkusen at the end of the season. Registration issues have arisen as the club reportedly can't guarantee it for Tah.