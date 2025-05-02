Transfer Rumors: Rodrygo Considers Real Madrid Exit, Man City End Raphinha Interest
La Liga
Real Madrid forward Rodrygo could look to force a move away from the 15-time Champions League winners, MARCA state, unless they change their style of play to accomodate his strengths. The Brazilian will only have his mind changed if Carlo Ancelotti departs the club and is replaced by current Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso.
Manchester City have shifted their focus away from Barcelona winger Raphinha in favour of pursuing Rodrygo, El Nacional report. Pep Guardiola's side would be willing to pay up to $113m (€100m/£85.3m) to get a deal done for the 24-year-old.
Atletico Madrid are 'considering going all out' for Manchester United winger Antony, who is on loan at Real Betis, Fichajes report. The Brazilian has enjoyed his time in Spain, finding form in La Liga and in the Conference League, and could command a fee in the region of $56m (€50m/£42.6m)
Kepa Arrizabalaga, who is currently on loan at Bournemouth from Chelsea, is being tracked by former club Real Madrid, Mundo Deportivo report. The Spaniard previously spent time at the Santiago Bernabeu on loan before heading back to England, but could return if Andriy Lunin leaves the Spanish capital this summer.
Real Madrid are tracking the development of Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Lucas Bergvall, GIVEMESPORT state. The teenage midfielder has emerged as a key player for Ange Postecoglou's Europa League semifinalists and recently signed a new contract until 2031.
Barcelona have told Paris Saint-Germain they will not entertain selling Jules Kounde this summer, according to El Nacional. The versatile defender, who can play at right-back or centre-back, has been continuously linked with a move away, owing to the Catalans' well-documented financial problems, but sporting director Deco considers him a key part of Hansi Flick's squad.
Champions League semifinalists Inter hold an interest in two Real Madrid players, Mundo Deportivo report: deep-lying playmaker Dani Ceballos and attacking sensation Arda Guler.
Barcelona manager Hansi Flick does not want the club to re-sign Neymar this summer, Fichajes report, with the German instead keen to recruit young players with long-term potential.
Premier League
Chicago Fire have held talks with Manchester City playmaker Kevin De Bruyne over joining the franchise on a designated player contract, ESPN report. The 33-year-old Belgian is leaving the now dethroned Premier League champions in the summer after ten years at the Etihad Stadium, having established himself as one of the division's greatest ever midfielders. Inter Miami still hold De Bruyne's discovery rights but have already used their quota of DPs on Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba.
Manchester United and Liverpool will need to stump up around £80m ($106m) to prise Adam Wharton away from the clutches of Crystal Palace, TEAMtalk report. The 21-year-old has earned rave reviews for his performances in south London, helping the Eagles reach this season's FA Cup final.
Liverpool hold a strong interest in VfB Stuttgart midfielder Angelo Stiller and would be willing to pay £60m ($68m/£50.9m) to get a deal done, Fichajes state. The 24-year-old is also on the radar of Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich.
Arsenal are one of a number of clubs tracking Celtic forward Daizen Maeda, TBR Football report. The 27-year-old has scored 33 goals across all competitions during the 2024/25 season and is also attracting interest from Liverpool, Chelsea, Tottenham, Brentford, Crystal Palace, Fulham and West Ham. Any deal may cost in excess of £25m ($33m).
Chelsea have lined Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins up as an alternative to Napoli's Victor Osimhen, Football Transfers state. Watkins attracted interest from Arsenal in the January transfer window and a deal could be struck for around £60m. ($68m).
Crystal Palace could spark a bidding war for Marc Guehi and Eberechi Eze, The Sun report, as they look to cash-in on the pair in order to strengthen Oliver Glasner's rapidly improving squad.
AC Milan are interested in taking Arsenal defender Riccardo Calafiori back to Italy, according to Milan Live, though any sale would require the Gunners to recoup the £30m ($39.8m/€35m) they paid Bologna a year ago.