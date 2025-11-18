Trent Alexander-Arnold Faces Crunch Meeting With Thomas Tuchel After Latest Snub
Trent Alexander-Arnold has been offered hope of featuring at the 2026 FIFA World Cup after England manager Thomas Tuchel promised to meet the Real Madrid star to discuss his international future.
Alexander-Arnold has featured just once for the Three Lions during Tuchel’s reign—a 26-minute cameo against Andorra in June—and was once again omitted from November’s internationals despite the fact that England had already qualified for next summer’s tournament.
Fitness issues prevented the former Liverpool defender from being selected in September and October, with Alexander-Arnold having struggled for minutes at Madrid following a lengthy spell in the treatment room due to a hamstring injury. He’s made just seven appearances for Los Blancos since the summer’s Club World Cup.
However, Tuchel has left the door ajar for Alexander-Arnold’s return. “First of all, it’s my job now to make contact with everyone, players like Trent,” the German stated in response to questions over the right back’s future.
“Players that are on our longlist—55 to 60 players—to reach out, be in touch and explain to them why they were not here. Explain to them what they have to do, where they can improve—can they do something [to be chosen] or is it just a choice [of mine]?”
Tuchel revealed he would meet players like Alexander-Arnold in person, or at least on a video call. “[It’s] better on Facetime. Then I see the expression, at least, and get a feeling for the person. Or I need to visit them, visit training grounds.
“We can do group visits—we can do Jude [Bellingham] and Trent—and visit the clubs. Some of them we will call. Let’s see. We’ve just finished this camp and I think it’s important that I reach out to everyone, even to the guys we didn’t pick regularly to tell them where they are and give them honest feedback.”
Trent Alexander-Arnold Faces Competition
Reece James appears to be Tuchel’s first-choice at right back, but the ex-Chelsea manager used Bayer Leverkusen’s Jarell Quansah in the role in victory over Albania last time out. Tuchel admitted that Alexander-Arnold’s former Liverpool clubmate is currently ahead of him in the pecking order.
“I have a lot of trust in Jarell,” Tuchel revealed. “I see his talent but I see the package [too]. He is tall, fast, strong in buildup, in the air. I saw him playing very strong for Liverpool in this position [right back]. So I always wanted to try [him there]. And he plays every minute for Leverkusen since the Under-21 Euros [which he won with England]. So he is, at the moment, a tiny bit ahead.”
Tuchel will select his next squad in March 2026, by which time England will know their opponents for the World Cup group stage.
As well as James and Quansah, the likes of Tino Livramento, Kyle Walker and Djed Spence are also competing with Alexander-Arnold for a place at right back. The Madrid dynamo must rediscover his mojo over the coming months to work his way back into Tuchel’s plans.