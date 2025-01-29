‘Triple Espresso’ Injury and Fitness Latest Ahead of 2025 NWSL Season
The 2025 NWSL campaign is just a matter of months away as clubs across the country gear up for preseason.
Orlando Pride were crowned 2024 Champions in November and they also claimed the NWSL Shield, becoming the first team to complete the double since 2019.
Now, attention is turning to the 2025 season with 190 matches to come across the regular season and playoffs this year. Proceedings will get underway on March 15 and some of the USWNT’s biggest stars will be back in action.
Among those will be the self-titled ‘Triple Espresso’, including Mallory Swanson, Sophia Smith and Trinity Rodman. The attacking trio earned the nickname in the build up to the USWNT’s triumph at the Olympic Games in Paris last year, as Emma Hayes’ side stormed to a gold medal.
However, all three players have had injury, fitness and availability concerns over the last several months. Sports Illustrated have taken a look at where they are now ahead of a new NWSL season…
Trinity Rodman
Washington Spirit forward Trinity Rodman has been nursing a long-term back problem that dates back to her rookie season in 2021. She has experienced flare ups ever since and as a result missed a handful of fixtures in the fall.
Rodman did return to action for her club for the Spirit’s final stretch of games last year and played a role in all three of their playoff matches. As a result of the injury, the 22-year-old was not called up to Hayes’ USWNT squad for their friendlies against England and the Netherlands in November.
Having had a full offseason rest, Rodman now says she is feeling much better, compared to how she felt during the final stretch of games and she has since been included in the Spirit’s preseason roster. “I feel good, I feel better than I was," she said at the NWSL media day.
"The offseason helped a lot," Rodman added. "I didn't have to play every week, so that was nice, and I really got to reset and rest. Just focused on building that slowly and not just jumping right back into things and doing it the right way."
Sophia Smith
Elsewhere, Sophia Smith has experienced her fair share of injuries over the years and she too faced problems after the Olympics last summer. The 24-year-old had been nursing an ankle injury and the Portland Thorns head coach, Rob Gale, revealed after the team’s playoff elimination last November that she’d barely been able to train since the tournament in Paris.
The problem first surfaced in September after a Concacaf W Champions Cup game which kept her out of action for around a month. She returned to the field in October but the ongoing concerns meant she was ruled out of the national team’s final two games of 2024 against England and the Netherlands, meaning she has had the entire offseason to rest and recover and she is back with her club teammates for preseason.
Mallory Swanson
Although Mallory Swanson is not currently out with an injury or fitness concern, having featured in every single one of the Chicago Stars’ 2024 NWSL games, the 26-year-old will miss the start of preseason with her team.
The club confirmed in a statement this is due to personal reasons and senior leadership are fully supportive of the player’s decision. Support will be offered to Swanson both on and off the pitch and she will rejoin her teammates when she feels ready.
"I’d like to thank the club and the fans for their understanding during this time,” Swanson told the club website. “I appreciate the kindness and encouragement from my teammates and all the Stars staff and hope to be back with the team and playing in front of our fans as soon as I can.”