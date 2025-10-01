The Truth Behind Three Rumored Summer Exits at Barcelona
Barcelona sporting director Deco revealed that Manchester City enquired about the availability of Jules Koundé this summer—they were met with a firm rebuttal—and there was never any real consideration given to selling Fermín López and Marc Casadó.
They were met with a firm rebuttal, although the right back wasn’t the only player in the squad who had transfer interest rejected.
The former central defender has thrived for the Catalans in recent years, forging a beautifully balanced double act with Lamine Yamal down the right flank. Koundé has had some disciplinary issues under Hansi Flick’s tenure but there is fulsome mutual affection between player and club, putting pen to paper on a five-year extension in August.
Before that deal was announced, City tested the waters. “Look, wanting to sign him is very subjective. No, there was no offer. The only thing I do know is that City—and now there’s Hugo Viana and before that there was Txiki [Begiristain]—were looking for a fullback, and of course they asked us if Koundé was on the market,” Deco told Mundo Deportivo.
“And we told them no. So there was no offer or any negotiation. It’s like if I knew a sporting director of a club and I called him and asked him why we’re looking for that position and if you think or are considering whether it’s for sale...
“As we’ve said from the beginning, the relationship with City, with Txiki and now with Hugo Viana, who is my friend, is good and direct, without any intermediary that doesn’t exist.”
Deco Sheds Light on Fermin Lopez, Marc Casado Offers
While City were interested in Koundé, links between Chelsea and Fermín López raged on for much of the summer. The Blues reportedly tabled an offer worth €40 million (£34.6 million; $46.7 million), but Deco insists that Barcelona were never tempted to accept an approach for their academy starlet.
“Selling Fermín would have weakened the team,” the retired Portugal international explained. “If he had come and told us he wanted to leave, we could have considered it, but that didn’t happen.”
There was similar speculation surrounding Fermín’s compatriot Marc Casadó. Once again, that proved to be a non-starter. “If we receive an offer and the player, for whatever reason, is hesitant, we can talk and consider it, but that didn't happen with Casadó,” Deco shrugged.