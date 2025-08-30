Fermin Lopez: Chelsea ‘Submit Formal Bid’ for Barcelona Star
With just two days left before the summer transfer window closes, Chelsea have reportedly sent an official written proposal to Barcelona for Fermín López.
The Blues have spared no expense this summer, spending nearly £300 million ($405.1 million) to build a squad capable of challenging for the Premier League title. Along with the likes of João Pedro and Jamie Gittens, Chelsea have also very recently welcomed Alejandro Garnacho to Stamford Bridge.
Securing a No. 10 is still on Enzo Maresca’s wishlist, though, especially after missing out on Xavi Simons, who instead joined Tottenham Hotspur. The club then set its sights on Fermín, with a major development happening just hours after its 2–0 victory over Fulham on Saturday.
Fabrizio Romano reports Chelsea submitted a formal bid for Fermín worth €40 million (£34.6 million; $46.7 million). The English outfit is now waiting for a response from Barcelona, though the decision could come down to whether Fermín is interested in a move.
The reported proposal is far less than Barcelona’s expected €90 million (£78 million, $105 million) asking price for the Spaniard. It also comes amid Hansi Flick’s emphatic comments regarding Fermín’s future in Catalonia.
“I spoke with [Fermín]. I’m convinced that he will stay, but at the end I don’t know what happens,” Flick said in his pre-match press conference on Saturday. “We have to wait. I am really happy when the [transfer] market is closed.
“I have to focus on my team and I am really happy Fermín plays for Barça. He’s a really important player for us. He showed that last season. His style is different to other players. He can help us a lot,” Flick added.
Fermín made 46 appearances in Barcelona’s 2024–25 campaign, helping the Catalans win La Liga, the Copa del Rey and the Spanish Super Cup. The 22-year-old produced a career-high 17 goal contributions despite having to fight for a consistent place in Flick’s XI.
The Spain international got the nod in Barcelona’s 2025–26 La Liga opener, but was pulled at halftime after an underwhelming performance. Fermín was then an unused substitute in the Catalans’ 3–2 victory over Levante last weekend.
Still, Flick is confident Fermín is focused on improving his game with Barcelona, despite the mounting interest from Chelsea.
“You can see that he lives [for] Barça. He loves Barça. I think, not to say too much, in his heart he is Barça.”