UEFA Champions League Predictions: March 11
The UEFA Champions League continues Mar. 11 with the first set of round of 16 second leg games. Paris Saint-Germain travel to Anfield facing Liverpool, Barcelona maintain a lead against Benfica, along with a Bundesliga clash between Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen. Sports Illustrated gives our predictions across the full slate of games.
Benfica vs. Barcelona
Prediction: Barcelona 3-1 Benfica
Barcelona rode their luck in the first leg winning 1-0 despite a Pau Cubarsi red card in the first half. If Benfica couldn't score against 10 men at home, they'll have a tough time at Camp Nou. The Catalans get the win and advance to the quarterfinals comfortably.
Inter Milan vs. Feyenoord
Prediction: Inter Milan 2-0 Feyenoord
Inter return home with a two-goal advantage as it looks like Feyenoord's run is coming to an end in the round of 16. The reigning Serie A champions win and advance.
Bayer Leverkusen vs. Bayern Munich
Prediction: Bayer Leverkusen 1-1 Bayern Munich
Bayern Munich dominated the first leg taking a three goal advantage on the road. Barring another magical night at Leverkusen's stadium, Bayern advances to the quarterfinals.
Liverpool vs. Paris Saint-Germain
Prediction: Liverpool 2-1 PSG
PSG threatened Liverpool like no other team has this season. The Ligue 1 leaders were dominant at home, pressing with high intensity and pinning the Reds within their own half. The mindset and gameplan was correct, but they couldn't find a breakthrough goal. Harvey Elliott's strike off the bench for Liverpool was worst-case scenario. Anfield is arguably the toughest ground to visit in Europe. Liverpool get the win and advance to a potential Premier League quarterfinal.