UEFA Champions League Predictions: March 11

The UEFA Champions League round of 16 nears conclusion as PSG, Liverpool, Barcelona and more play their second leg games.

Max Mallow

Liverpool look to advance to the Champions League quarterfinals.
The UEFA Champions League continues Mar. 11 with the first set of round of 16 second leg games. Paris Saint-Germain travel to Anfield facing Liverpool, Barcelona maintain a lead against Benfica, along with a Bundesliga clash between Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen. Sports Illustrated gives our predictions across the full slate of games.

Benfica vs. Barcelona

Prediction: Barcelona 3-1 Benfica

Barcelona rode their luck in the first leg winning 1-0 despite a Pau Cubarsi red card in the first half. If Benfica couldn't score against 10 men at home, they'll have a tough time at Camp Nou. The Catalans get the win and advance to the quarterfinals comfortably.

Inter Milan vs. Feyenoord

Prediction: Inter Milan 2-0 Feyenoord

Inter return home with a two-goal advantage as it looks like Feyenoord's run is coming to an end in the round of 16. The reigning Serie A champions win and advance.

Bayer Leverkusen vs. Bayern Munich

Prediction: Bayer Leverkusen 1-1 Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich dominated the first leg taking a three goal advantage on the road. Barring another magical night at Leverkusen's stadium, Bayern advances to the quarterfinals.

Liverpool vs. Paris Saint-Germain

Prediction: Liverpool 2-1 PSG

PSG threatened Liverpool like no other team has this season. The Ligue 1 leaders were dominant at home, pressing with high intensity and pinning the Reds within their own half. The mindset and gameplan was correct, but they couldn't find a breakthrough goal. Harvey Elliott's strike off the bench for Liverpool was worst-case scenario. Anfield is arguably the toughest ground to visit in Europe. Liverpool get the win and advance to a potential Premier League quarterfinal.

