How to Watch the Champions League Round of 16: TV and Streaming
The UEFA Champions League round of 16 begins Mar. 4 headlined by Real Madrid taking on Atlético Madrid, along with Arsenal, Borussia Dortmund, Aston Villa and more in action.
Sixteen teams remain in the premier European club competition as the likes of Liverpool and Barcelona rejoin the fray after earning a bye in the league phase. Fans said goodbye to the likes of Manchester City, AC Milan and Juventus with teams vying for a spot at the final in Munich, Germany.
Importantly, fans will have an added eye on which players are at risk of suspension later on in the tournament as well. Yellow card accumulation does not reset until after the quarterfinals, so five Real Madrid players in particular need to be careful or risk missing a crucial game.
Here's everything you need to know to watch all the round of 16 action.
How to Watch the UEFA Champions League Round of 16
Country
Platform
United States
Paramount+
United Kingdom
Amazon Prime Video
Fans in the United States can watch the Champions League round of 16 exclusively on Paramount+. Those in the UK can catch the clash on Amazon Prime Video.
Viewers must have active subscriptions to either Paramount+ or Amazon Prime to access the match.
Champions League Round of 16 Schedule
All round of 16 matches are two legs.
First Legs
Tuesday, Mar. 4
- Club Brugge vs. Aston Villa: 12:45 p.m. ET / 5:45 p.m. GMT
- Real Madrid vs. Atlético Madrid: 3 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. GMT
- PSV vs. Arsenal: 3 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. GMT
- Borussia Dortmund vs. LOSC Lille: 3 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. GMT
Wednesday, Mar. 5
- Feyenoord vs. Inter Milan: 12:45 p.m. ET / 5:45 p.m. GMT
- Bayern Munich vs. Bayer Leverkusen: 3 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. GMT
- Benfica vs. Barcelona: 3 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. GMT
- PSG vs. Liverpool: 3 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. GMT
Second Legs
Tuesday, Mar. 11
- Barcelona vs. Benfica: 1:45 p.m. ET / 6:45 p.m. GMT
- Inter Milan vs. Feyenoord: 4 p.m. ET / 9 p.m. GMT
- Liverpool vs. PSG: 4 p.m. ET / 9 p.m. GMT
- Bayer Leverkusen vs. Bayern Munich: 4 p.m. ET / 9 p.m. GMT
Wednesday, Mar. 12
- LOSC Lille vs. Borussia Dortmund: 1:45 p.m. ET / 6:45 p.m. GMT
- Aston Villa vs. Club Brugge: 4 p.m. ET / 9 p.m. GMT
- Arsenal vs. PSV: 4 p.m. ET / 9 p.m. GMT
- Atlético Madrid vs. Real Madrid: 4 p.m. ET / 9 p.m. GMT