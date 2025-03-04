SI

UEFA Champions League Bracket: Full Schedule and Matches

Stay up to date with all the UEFA Champions League action in the knockout stage.

Max Mallow

The UEFA Champions League bracket. / UEFA

The UEFA Champions League knockout stage is underway as the best teams ifight for the most prestigious trophy in European club competition.

At the time of writing, just 16 teams remain in the competition. Eight teams earned their spot by finishing in the top eight of the league phase, while the rest qualified through the knockout stage playoffs. Teams like Manchester City, AC Milan and Juventus were eliminated in the prior round. Arsenal, Barcelona, Liverpool and more rejoin the action looking to book their tickets to the quarterfinals.

Here's a look at the Champions League bracket.

UEFA Champions League Bracket

The Madrid derby, PSG vs. Liverpool and Bayern Munich vs. Leverkusen headline the round of 16. / UEFA

Silver Side

  • PSV vs. Arsenal
  • Real Madrid vs. Atlético Madrid
  • Paris Saint-Germain vs. Liverpool
  • Club Brugge vs. Aston Villa

Blue Side

  • Benfica vs. Barcelona
  • Borussia Dortmund vs. LOSC Lille
  • Bayern Munich vs. Bayer Leverkusen
  • Feyenoord vs. Inter Milan

The Madrid derby headlines the round of 16 fixtures with Carlo Ancelotti and Diego Simeone battling for a quarterfinal spot. A battle that has defined not just La Liga in recent history, but also the Champions League takes center stage as Kylian Mbappé searches for silverware in his first season as a Madrid player. The winner faces off against the winner of PSV vs. Arsenal in the next round.

UEFA Champions League Schedule

First Legs

Tuesday, Mar. 4

  • Club Brugge vs. Aston Villa: 12:45 p.m. ET / 5:45 p.m. GMT
  • Real Madrid vs. Atlético Madrid: 3 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. GMT
  • PSV vs. Arsenal: 3 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. GMT
  • Borussia Dortmund vs. LOSC Lille: 3 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. GMT

Wednesday, Mar. 5

  • Feyenoord vs. Inter Milan: 12:45 p.m. ET / 5:45 p.m. GMT
  • Bayern Munich vs. Bayer Leverkusen: 3 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. GMT
  • Benfica vs. Barcelona: 3 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. GMT
  • PSG vs. Liverpool: 3 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. GMT

Second Legs

Tuesday, Mar. 11

  • Barcelona vs. Benfica: 1:45 p.m. ET / 6:45 p.m. GMT
  • Inter Milan vs. Feyenoord: 4 p.m. ET / 9 p.m. GMT
  • Liverpool vs. PSG: 4 p.m. ET / 9 p.m. GMT
  • Bayer Leverkusen vs. Bayern Munich: 4 p.m. ET / 9 p.m. GMT

Wednesday, Mar. 12

  • LOSC Lille vs. Borussia Dortmund: 1:45 p.m. ET / 6:45 p.m. GMT
  • Aston Villa vs. Club Brugge: 4 p.m. ET / 9 p.m. GMT
  • Arsenal vs. PSV: 4 p.m. ET / 9 p.m. GMT
  • Atlético Madrid vs. Real Madrid: 4 p.m. ET / 9 p.m. GMT

Quarterfinals

  • Winner of PSV/Arsenal vs. Winner of Real Madrid/Atlético Madrid
  • Winner of PSG/Liverpool vs. Winner of Club Brugge/Aston Villa
  • Winner of Benfica/Barcelona vs. Winner of Dortmund/Lille
  • Winner of Bayern/Leverkusen vs. Winner of Feyenoord/Inter

Dates

  • First Legs: Apr. 8 and 9, 2025
  • Second Legs: Apr. 16 and 16, 2025

Semifinals

Dates

  • Apr. 29 and 30, 2025
  • May 6 and 7, 2025

Final

Max Mallow
MAX MALLOW

Max Mallow is an editor for Sports Illustrated Soccer. Somehow, he has just enough time every matchday to tweet when an Arsenal player scores a goal.

