UEFA Champions League Bracket: Full Schedule and Matches
The UEFA Champions League knockout stage is underway as the best teams ifight for the most prestigious trophy in European club competition.
At the time of writing, just 16 teams remain in the competition. Eight teams earned their spot by finishing in the top eight of the league phase, while the rest qualified through the knockout stage playoffs. Teams like Manchester City, AC Milan and Juventus were eliminated in the prior round. Arsenal, Barcelona, Liverpool and more rejoin the action looking to book their tickets to the quarterfinals.
Here's a look at the Champions League bracket.
UEFA Champions League Bracket
Silver Side
- PSV vs. Arsenal
- Real Madrid vs. Atlético Madrid
- Paris Saint-Germain vs. Liverpool
- Club Brugge vs. Aston Villa
Blue Side
- Benfica vs. Barcelona
- Borussia Dortmund vs. LOSC Lille
- Bayern Munich vs. Bayer Leverkusen
- Feyenoord vs. Inter Milan
The Madrid derby headlines the round of 16 fixtures with Carlo Ancelotti and Diego Simeone battling for a quarterfinal spot. A battle that has defined not just La Liga in recent history, but also the Champions League takes center stage as Kylian Mbappé searches for silverware in his first season as a Madrid player. The winner faces off against the winner of PSV vs. Arsenal in the next round.
UEFA Champions League Schedule
First Legs
Tuesday, Mar. 4
- Club Brugge vs. Aston Villa: 12:45 p.m. ET / 5:45 p.m. GMT
- Real Madrid vs. Atlético Madrid: 3 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. GMT
- PSV vs. Arsenal: 3 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. GMT
- Borussia Dortmund vs. LOSC Lille: 3 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. GMT
Wednesday, Mar. 5
- Feyenoord vs. Inter Milan: 12:45 p.m. ET / 5:45 p.m. GMT
- Bayern Munich vs. Bayer Leverkusen: 3 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. GMT
- Benfica vs. Barcelona: 3 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. GMT
- PSG vs. Liverpool: 3 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. GMT
Second Legs
Tuesday, Mar. 11
- Barcelona vs. Benfica: 1:45 p.m. ET / 6:45 p.m. GMT
- Inter Milan vs. Feyenoord: 4 p.m. ET / 9 p.m. GMT
- Liverpool vs. PSG: 4 p.m. ET / 9 p.m. GMT
- Bayer Leverkusen vs. Bayern Munich: 4 p.m. ET / 9 p.m. GMT
Wednesday, Mar. 12
- LOSC Lille vs. Borussia Dortmund: 1:45 p.m. ET / 6:45 p.m. GMT
- Aston Villa vs. Club Brugge: 4 p.m. ET / 9 p.m. GMT
- Arsenal vs. PSV: 4 p.m. ET / 9 p.m. GMT
- Atlético Madrid vs. Real Madrid: 4 p.m. ET / 9 p.m. GMT
Quarterfinals
- Winner of PSV/Arsenal vs. Winner of Real Madrid/Atlético Madrid
- Winner of PSG/Liverpool vs. Winner of Club Brugge/Aston Villa
- Winner of Benfica/Barcelona vs. Winner of Dortmund/Lille
- Winner of Bayern/Leverkusen vs. Winner of Feyenoord/Inter
Dates
- First Legs: Apr. 8 and 9, 2025
- Second Legs: Apr. 16 and 16, 2025
Semifinals
Dates
- Apr. 29 and 30, 2025
- May 6 and 7, 2025
Final
- May 31, 2025 - Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany