UEFA Champions League Predictions: Matchday 10/1
If the nine games that played out on Tuesday night didn’t quite satisfy your insatiable footballing desires, then there’s no doubt that Wednesday‘s slate will do the trick.
The upcoming glut of fixtures includes a meeting between the two teams that many would currently label as the world’s best (and most watchable), with Barcelona hosting an injury-ravaged Paris Saint-Germain side.
Manchester City and Arsenal are also in action after measured wins in Gameweek 1, while agents of chaos Borussia Dortmund and Juventus are each aiming to notch their first triumphs following their bonkers 4–4 draw two weeks back.
Here’s how Sports Illustrated predicts Wednesday’s games to pan out.
UEFA Champions League Predictions: Matchday 1/10
Qarabag vs. Copenhagen
Kick-off time: 5.45 p.m. BST / 12.45 p.m ET / 9.45 a.m. PT
History-makers Qarabag, who became the first Azerbaijani team to win a match in the Champions League proper in Gameweek 1, are welcoming Danish giants Copenhagen to Baku on Wednesday evening.
The hosts produced an outstanding comeback in Lisbon two weeks ago to secure their first ever victory in the competition, as Benfica, who have since replaced Bruno Lage with José Mourinho, surrendered a 2–0 lead.
Copenhagen, like their upcoming opponents, have struggled to make a name for themselves in this competition, but, after they drew 2–2 with Bayer Leverkusen last time out, there’s a chance for one of these teams to make an excellent start to their league phase campaign.
Prediction: Qarabag 1–1 Copenhagen
Union Saint-Gilloise vs. Newcastle
Kick-off time: 5.45 p.m. BST / 12.45 p.m ET / 9.45 a.m. PT
The Belgians are coming, folks.
After Club Brugge reached the last 16 amid a stellar campaign last term, many have tipped Union Saint-Gilloise to be the competition’s dark horses this time around.
The 12-time Belgian champions have a knack of producing or developing prolific centre forwards, and 24-year-old Promise David looks set to be the next marksman to garner USG a healthy profit in the transfer market. They were victorious in Gameweek 1, upsetting PSV Eindhoven at the Philips Stadion, and now they’re welcoming Newcastle United to their Joseph Marien Stadium.
Newcastle have endured an indifferent start to 2025–26, currently sitting 15th in the Premier League. A 2–1 defeat to Barcelona meant their Champions League campaign got off to a losing start, too.
Prediction: Union Saint-Gilloise 0–0 Newcastle
Arsenal vs. Olympiacos
Kick-off time: 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m ET / 12 p.m. PT
These two clubs have struggled to escape each other in European competition since their first-ever meeting in 2009.
Wednesday’s bout will be their 13th encounter in 16 years, with the sides enjoying an equal split of the victories. Olympiacos inflicted a painful Europa League exit upon the Gunners at the start of Mikel Arteta’s reign, but Arsenal have evolved drastically since Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s infamous miss.
They harbour aspirations of conquering the continent, and their stock only improved after their 2–0 win over Athletic Club in Gameweek 1.
Prediction: Arsenal 4–0 Olympiacos
Barcelona vs. Paris Saint-Germain
Kick-off time: 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m ET / 12 p.m. PT
With all due respect to Inter, this was the Champions League final so many wanted to see last season.
Barcelona were on the brink, but the Nerazzuri’s last-gasp heroics meant Hansi Flick’s side eventually succumbed, setting up a one-sided final dominated by first-time winners PSG.
Luis Enrique’s conquerors have settled into 2025–26, and their performance against Atalanta two weeks ago was a reminder of their majesty. However, they’re facing up against a side that boasts similar collective cohesion, and Barcelona are hosting what’s projected to be a blockbuster affair between Europe’s two best, even if both teams have been hit hard by injuries.
Strap in.
Prediction: Barcelona 3–2 Paris Saint-Germain
Bayer Leverkusen vs. PSV Eindhoven
Kick-off time: 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m ET / 12 p.m. PT
Kasper Hjulmand is four games unbeaten since taking the Bayer Leverkusen job, although they were reliant on a stoppage-time own goal to secure a point in Copenhagen two weeks ago.
Leverkusen are doubtless in a better place now compared to a month ago, when Erik ten Hag had just overseen their dramatic collapse against Werder Bremen. This Werkself team are not a Bundesliga contender and unlikely to travel deep into this competition, but there’s no reason why they can’t pick up a few wins in the league phase.
PSV, still led by Peter Bosz, rallied late last term after a humilIating Champions League exit, and they’ll be aiming to bounce back from their home defeat in Gameweek 1 here.
Prediction: Bayer Leverkusen 2–1 PSV Eindhoven
Borussia Dortmund vs. Athletic Club
Kick-off time: 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m ET / 12 p.m. PT
Borussia Dortmund were involved in a Champions League classic last time out, but they never should’ve allowed Juventus to rescue a point after taking a 4–2 lead late on.
Dortmund’s demise in Turin didn’t come as a major surprise, although Niko Kovač was supposed to have evolved into his side into a steelier and more resilient unit.
Nevertheless, they have enjoyed an unbeaten start to 2025–26 and are almost always a tough outfit in front of the Yellow Wall under the lights.
Athletic Club competed admirably with Arsenal in Gameweek 1 and are a formidable force led by Ernesto Valverde, but escaping BVB’s amphitheatre with a result is an imposing challenge, especially given their domestic form.
Prediction: Borussia Dortmund 3–0 Athletic Club
Monaco vs. Man City
Kick-off time: 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m ET / 12 p.m. PT
Manchester City visit the Stade Louis II for the first time since Pep Guardiola’s debut season at the helm in 2016–17, when a Monaco side spearheaded by Radamel Falcao, a teenage Kylian Mbappé and Bernardo Silva overcame a first-leg deficit to progress into the quarterfinals at City’s expense.
The occasion won’t feel quite so significant this time around, although Monaco must feel a need to respond after they were cast aside by Club Brugge in their league phase opener. Adi Hütter’s side are far better than what they showed in Belgium, and they’ll know that this is a City team that boasts similar vulnerabilities to the previous iteration they faced.
An early red card helped Guardiola’s side defeat Napoli 2–0 in Gameweek 1.
Prediction: Monaco 1–3 Man City
Napoli vs. Sporting CP
Kick-off time: 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m ET / 12 p.m. PT
The evening of homecomings and reunions was a damp squib two weeks ago, but Antonio Conte was pleased that his Napoli team didn‘t completely fold and lose by plenty after Giovanni Di Lorenzo’s 21st-minute red card.
Napoli relinquished their spot at the top of Serie A at the weekend, losing 2–1 to Milan despite Pervis Estupiñán’s dismissal at the start of the second half. Conte is evolving as a coach, there’s no denying that, but he’s yet to strike the right balance after integrating Kevin De Bruyne.
This is a good opportunity to put things right after recent defeats, as Sporting CP come to town. The visitors eased past newbies Kairat Almaty last time out.
Prediction: Napoli 2–0 Sporting CP
Villarreal vs. Juventus
Kick-off time: 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m ET / 12 p.m. PT
Juventus’ defeat to the Yellow Submarine signalled the end of the Cristiano Ronaldo era in Turin, with the all-time great signed with the idea of inspiring the Old Lady to their first Champions League crown since the late ’90s. They never got close, however.
Marcelino’s Villarreal were beaten 1–0 by Spurs in their opening game of this year’s competition, but the La Liga outfit could be one of the league phase’s surprise packages.
Juve, though, have started well under Igor Tudor this season, even if they were held to a point by Atalanta at the weekend. This has the makings of a mightily competitive game that could go either way.
Prediction: Villarreal 2–1 Juventus
Matchday 10/1 Predictions
Kick-Off Time
Fixture
Prediction
5.45 p.m. BST / 12.45 p.m. ET
Qarabag vs. Copenhagen
1–1
5.45 p.m. BST / 12.45 p.m. ET
Union Saint-Gilloise vs. Newcastle
0–0
8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET
Arsenal vs. Olympiacos
4–0
8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET
Barcelona vs. Paris Saint-Germain
3–2
8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET
Bayer Leverkusen vs. PSV Eindhoven
2–1
8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET
Borussia Dortmund vs. Athletic Club
3–0
8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET
Monaco vs. Man City
1–3
8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET
Napoli vs. Sporting CP
2–0
8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET
Villarreal vs. Juventus
2–1