Paris Saint-Germain Quartet Ruled Out of Barcelona Champions League Clash
Paris Saint-Germain manager Luis Enrique will be without four key figures for Wednesday’s blue ribband Champions League clash with Barcelona, although it could have been even worse for the French giants.
The front three which started last summer’s European showpiece—Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Désiré Doué and Ousmane Dembélé—have been joined in the treatment room by club captain Marquinhos.
Doué and Dembélé were ruled out of the midweek clash during September’s international break after the pair pulled up with muscular injuries while in action for France.
Kvaratskhelia was struck down over the weekend, limping off at halftime of PSG’s 2–0 victory over Auxerre on Saturday. Vitinha only lasted until the 36th minute of that clash before he had to be taken off, prompting speculation that the Portuguese midfielder would also be unavailable for Wednesday’s trip to Barcelona. However, in a rare piece of good fitness news for the Paris outfit, Vitinha was included in Enrique’s squad.
Marquinhos, however, did miss out with a thigh issue which is expected to keep him out until at least the other side of October’s international break.
Luis Enrique: I’m Not Worried
Any other coach may lament the loss of four nailed-on starters, three of which finished in the top half of this year’s Ballon d’Or vote. But Enrique would not accept any easy complaint. “That’s football, that’s competition, that’s reality!” he shrugged.
“You have to adapt. I’m not worried, that’s football at the top level. Football is a sport where injuries are normal because it’s a contact sport.
“I’m not worried at all, and that’s the mentality that I want to transmit to the players and the fans. There are a lot of quality players at the campus. Everything is planned out by the club. That’s life, it’s normal.”
PSG’s supporting cast helps explain Enrique’s optimism. Bradley Barcola is a ready-made replacement for Doué and actually outscored his compatriot last season. Gonçalo Ramos is hardly an underwhelming option through the middle while there is a coterie of youthful French talent for Enrique to select from to complete the front three.