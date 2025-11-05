UEFA Champions League Predictions: Matchday 11/5
There may be no blockbuster Champions League fixtures on Wednesday, but there remain plenty of tantalising and pivotal duels across Europe.
Tuesday provided the heavyweight clashes between behemoths, Real Madrid visiting Liverpool and Bayern Munich travelling to European champions Paris Saint-Germain in a repeat of the 2020 final.
Wednesday’s offering is tamer on paper, but drama is always around the corner when that fabled anthem plays moments before kick-off.
Here’s Sports Illustrated’s predictions for Wednesday’s Champions League games.
Pafos vs. Villarreal
Kick-off time: 5.45 p.m. BST / 12.45 p.m ET / 9.45 a.m. PT
Pafos await the first win of their Champions League debut campaign, but the Cypriot side have still put points on the board. Goalless draws with Olympiacos and fellow minnows Kairat Almaty keep them alive at the midway point of the league phase.
However, Villarreal should inflict defeat on Juan Carlos Carcedo’s side on Wednesday. The Spaniards actually find themselves below Pafos in the standings after losses to Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City, but they have scored 12 unanswered goals across their last three domestic matches and should overpower their hosts.
Prediction: Pafos 0–2 Villarreal
Qarabağ vs. Chelsea
Kick-off time: 5.45 p.m. BST / 12.45 p.m ET / 9.45 a.m. PT
Trips don’t come much lengthier than the journey to Qarabağ. The Azerbaijani side benefitted from home advantage in their victory over Copenhagen on Matchday 2, which built upon a stunning win over Benfica in their opener. Defeat at Athletic Club last time out served up a reality check.
Another bruising encounter is on the horizon when Chelsea come to town, the Blues securing 6–0 and 4–0 wins over Qarabağ in their only previous meetings in 2017.
Chelsea are once again flying high after their weekend victory over London rivals Tottenham Hotspur and have far too much quality for their hosts on Wednesday. Even a rotated team should ease to victory.
Prediction: Qarabağ 1–3 Chelsea
Ajax vs. Galatasaray
Kick-off time: 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m ET / 12 p.m. PT
Ajax are currently rooted to the foot of the Champions League table having conceded 11 times across three defeats. Their 5–1 thrashing at the hands of Chelsea on Matchday 3 means they have little hope of making the knockout phase.
Stranger things have happened, however, and they will be seeking to turn their fortunes around at home to Galatasaray.
The Turkish giants have already conquered Liverpool in this season’s Champions League and backed up that scalp with a 3–1 win over Bodø/Glimt. They were battered by Eintracht Frankfurt on their only away day to date, but Victor Osimhen and Co. will be aiming for redemption on their trip to Amsterdam.
Prediction: Ajax 1–2 Galatasaray
Benfica vs. Bayer Leverkusen
Kick-off time: 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m ET / 12 p.m. PT
Alongside fellow strugglers Ajax, José Mourinho’s Benfica are the only other pointless club in this season’s league phase. Their embarrassing defeat to Qarabağ cost Bruno Lage his job, with Mourinho unable to do better in losses to former club Chelsea and another English opponent in Newcastle United.
Benfica are in strong domestic form, however, with Mourinho hopeful that bleeds into their European performances.
Bayer Leverkusen, who have also changed manager this season, conceded seven in their last European match at home to PSG, and were also thumped by Bayern Munich at the weekend. Kasper Hjulmand has made improvements since his arrival, though, with a draw on the cards in Lisbon.
Prediction: Benfica 2–2 Bayer Leverkusen
Club Brugge vs. Barcelona
Kick-off time: 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m ET / 12 p.m. PT
Barcelona recovered from their disappointing Clásico defeat on Sunday as they beat Elche, with back-to-back victories in view as they travel to Belgium on Wednesday. La Blaugrana should comfortably sweep Club Brugge aside, although their iffy defensive record offers the hosts hope.
Barça’s defeat to PSG is the only blot on their copybook, with victories over Newcastle and Olympiacos ensuring they’re still on course for a top eight finish.
Club Brugge, on the other hand, have suffered successive European defeats at Atalanta and Bayern, with a miracle required to prevent a third straight Champions League loss.
Prediction: Club Brugge 1–3 Barcelona
Inter vs. Kairat Almaty
Kick-off time: 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m ET / 12 p.m. PT
Inter have a perfect record in the Champions League this season, but their schedule has been forgiving. Wins over Ajax, Slavia Prague and Union Saint-Gilloise have hardly tested Cristian Chivu’s men, who should romp to another trouble-free win on Wednesday.
The Serie A side welcome novices Kairat Almaty to San Siro, who have managed just one point from three games on their Champions League debut. They’re unlikely to add to their total in Milan and will simply be aiming to keep the score respectable.
Prediction: Inter 3–0 Kairat Almaty
Man City vs. Borussia Dortmund
Kick-off time: 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m ET / 12 p.m. PT
Erling Haaland is primed to haunt his former employers on Wednesday when Borussia Dortmund visit Manchester City. He scored against BVB at the Etihad Stadium in 2022–23 and could hardly be entering the fixture in better form.
The Norwegian helped City return to winning ways in the Premier League over the weekend as he scored two in a 3–1 victory over Bournemouth, meaning Haaland has blanked in just two games for club and country this season.
Dortmund will be fearing the worst despite their decent form, which has seen them move to third in the Bundesliga and remain unbeaten in this year’s Champions League league phase.
Prediction: Man City 3–1 Borussia Dortmund
Marseille vs. Atalanta
Kick-off time: 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m ET / 12 p.m. PT
Marseille’s excellent domestic form is yet to translate to Europe, with the French side having lost two of their three league phase games. They have stumbled on the continent and domestically in recent weeks, winning just one of their last four in all competitions.
A visit from stalemate specialists Atalanta will prove a stern test on Wednesday, with La Dea having drawn eight of their 13 matches in Serie A and the Champions League this term. They‘re not easy to beat and they could share the points once more in France.
Prediction: Marseille 1–1 Atalanta
Newcastle vs. Athletic Club
Kick-off time: 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m ET / 12 p.m. PT
Newcastle were handed a bitterly disappointing defeat by West Ham United at the weekend, but the Magpies will still feel confident for the visit of Athletic Club. They have won two of their three Champions League games and will be backed by the vociferous St James’ Park crowd on Wednesday.
Athletic Club have struggled at the beginning of the new campaign and slipped into the bottom half of La Liga at the weekend after being beaten by Real Sociedad. They have also lost two of their Champions League games as Ernesto Valverde looks to turn things around on Tyneside.
Prediction: Newcastle 2–0 Athletic Club
Matchday 11/5 Predictions
Kick-Off Time
Fixture
Prediction
5.45 p.m. BST / 12.45 p.m. ET
Pafos vs. Villarreal
0–2
5.45 p.m. BST / 12.45 p.m. ET
Qarabağ vs. Chelsea
1–3
8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET
Ajax vs. Galatasaray
1–2
8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET
Benfica vs. Bayer Leverkusen
2–2
8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET
Club Brugge vs. Barcelona
1–3
8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET
Inter vs. Kairat Almaty
3–0
8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET
Man City vs. Borussia Dortmund
3–1
8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET
Marseille vs. Atalanta
1–1
8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET
Newcastle vs. Athletic Club
2–0