UEFA Champions League Predictions – Matchday 9/18

Manchester City vs. Inter headlines the second day of UEFA Champions League action on opening week.

Erling Haaland (left) and Kevin De Bruyne (right) lead Manchester City into another Champions League campaign.
Erling Haaland (left) and Kevin De Bruyne (right) lead Manchester City into another Champions League campaign. / IMAGO/Every Second Media

The 2024–25 UEFA Champions League campaign continues Sept. 18 with a rematch of the 2023 final between Manchester City and Inter Milan, plus last year's runner-up Borussia Dortmund in action. SI Soccer's editorial team gives our predictions across every fixture.

  1. Bologna vs. Shakhtar Donetsk
  2. Sparta Praha vs. RB Salzburg
  3. Paris Saint-Germain vs. Girona
  4. Club Brugge vs. Borussia Dortmund
  5. Celtic vs. Slovan Bratislava
  6. Manchester City vs. Inter Milan

Bologna vs. Shakhtar Donetsk

Prediction: Bologna 2-1 Shakhtar Donestk

Shakhtar has the tools to upset Bologna, but the Italian outfit will take care of business with new boss Vincenzo Italiano on the touchline. — Braden Chalker

Sparta Praha vs. RB Salzburg

Prediction: Sparta Praha 1-2 RB Salzburg

The Austrian giant should have enough quality in its squad to get this one over the line in a tough away fixture. — Braden Chalker

Paris Saint-Germain vs. Girona

Prediction: PSG 2-0 Girona

The 12-time Ligue 1 champion welcomes Girona to the Parc des Prince. Girona was crushed by FC Barcelona last weekend 4-1 and faces a tough opening fixture in the Champions League. PSG gets the job done at home after a perfect start to the Ligue 1 season scoring 16 goals and conceding just three. — Max Mallow

Club Brugge vs. Borussia Dortmund

Prediction: Club Brugge 1-2 Borussia Dortmund

USMNT fans hoping to see Gio Reyna will be disappointed to know the midfielder is out of the squad because of an injury. Last year's runner up picks up a win on the road to open its campaign under new manager Nuri Şahin. — Max Mallow

Celtic vs. Slovan Bratislava

Prediction: Celtic 2-0 Slovan Bratislava

While this could be a tricky fixture for Celtic, it's hard to see them coming away with anything but three points at home to open its CL campaign. — Braden Chalker

Manchester City vs. Inter Milan

Prediction: Manchester City 3-1 Inter Milan

The last time these two teams was in the 2023 final with Pep Guardiola securing a treble for Manchester City. In fact, that was the first time the two sides met in the competition. City comes into the game on perfect league form while Inter drew two of its four Serie A matches to start the season.

Erling Haaland gets on the scoresheet once again breaking a Cristiano Ronaldo record. — Max Mallow

