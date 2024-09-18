UEFA Champions League Predictions – Matchday 9/18
The 2024–25 UEFA Champions League campaign continues Sept. 18 with a rematch of the 2023 final between Manchester City and Inter Milan, plus last year's runner-up Borussia Dortmund in action. SI Soccer's editorial team gives our predictions across every fixture.
Bologna vs. Shakhtar Donetsk
Prediction: Bologna 2-1 Shakhtar Donestk
Shakhtar has the tools to upset Bologna, but the Italian outfit will take care of business with new boss Vincenzo Italiano on the touchline. — Braden Chalker
Sparta Praha vs. RB Salzburg
Prediction: Sparta Praha 1-2 RB Salzburg
The Austrian giant should have enough quality in its squad to get this one over the line in a tough away fixture. — Braden Chalker
Paris Saint-Germain vs. Girona
Prediction: PSG 2-0 Girona
The 12-time Ligue 1 champion welcomes Girona to the Parc des Prince. Girona was crushed by FC Barcelona last weekend 4-1 and faces a tough opening fixture in the Champions League. PSG gets the job done at home after a perfect start to the Ligue 1 season scoring 16 goals and conceding just three. — Max Mallow
Club Brugge vs. Borussia Dortmund
Prediction: Club Brugge 1-2 Borussia Dortmund
USMNT fans hoping to see Gio Reyna will be disappointed to know the midfielder is out of the squad because of an injury. Last year's runner up picks up a win on the road to open its campaign under new manager Nuri Şahin. — Max Mallow
Celtic vs. Slovan Bratislava
Prediction: Celtic 2-0 Slovan Bratislava
While this could be a tricky fixture for Celtic, it's hard to see them coming away with anything but three points at home to open its CL campaign. — Braden Chalker
Manchester City vs. Inter Milan
Prediction: Manchester City 3-1 Inter Milan
The last time these two teams was in the 2023 final with Pep Guardiola securing a treble for Manchester City. In fact, that was the first time the two sides met in the competition. City comes into the game on perfect league form while Inter drew two of its four Serie A matches to start the season.
Erling Haaland gets on the scoresheet once again breaking a Cristiano Ronaldo record. — Max Mallow