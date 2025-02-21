UEFA Champions League Round of 16 Draw Results: Full List of Matches
The UEFA Champions League round of 16 has been drawn as eight teams joined the top eight from the league phase following the conclusion of the playoff round.
AC Milan, Juventus and Manchester City were among the teams eliminated in the playoff round with Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund included in those that advanced. Italy's Serie A has just one representative left in the tournament, Inter Milan, as Atalanta were also bounced from the competition.
The draw took place Friday, Feb. 21 at 6 a.m. ET as the eight playoff teams were placed against their round of 16 opponents.
The full list of fixtures is as follows:
- Paris Saint Germain vs. Liverpool
- Benfica vs. Barcelona
- PSV Eindhoven vs. Arsenal
- Feyenoord vs. Inter Milan
- Real Madrid vs. Atletico Madrid
- Bayern Munich vs. Bayer Leverkusen
- Borussia Dortmund vs. LOSC Lille
- Club Brugge vs. Aston Villa
When Does the Champions League Round of 16 Start?
- Round of 16 first legs: Mar. 4 and 5
- Round of 16 second legs: Mar. 11 and 12
There is a month break between the round of 16 and quarterfinals which don't begin until April 8.
Champions League quarter-final bracket
- Paris Saint Germain or Liverpool vs. Club Brugge or Aston Villa
- PSV Eindhoven or Arsenal vs. Real Madrid or Atletico Madrid
- Benfica or Barcelona vs. Borussia Dortmund or LOSC Lille
- Bayern Munich or Bayer Leverkusen vs. Feyenoord or Inter Milan
Champions League semi-final bracket
- PSV Eindhoven/Arsenal or Real Madrid/Atletico Madrid vs. Paris Saint-Germain/Liverpool or Club Brugge/Aston Villa
- Benfica/Barcelona or Borussia Dortmund/LOSC Lille vs. Bayern Munich/Bayer Leverkusen or Feyenoord/Inter Milan
When and Where is the Champions League Final?
The Champions League final this year takes place on May 31 in Munich, Germany at the Allianz Arena, the home of Bayern Munich.