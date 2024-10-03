UEFA Champions League Team of the Week: Adeyemi, Lookman, Raphinha
Another week of Champions League action wrapped up Oct. 2 with Borussia Dortmund, Brest, Benfica, Leverkusen, Liverpool, Aston Villa and Juventus perfect through two games.
Teams such as Arsenal, Manchester City and Inter Milan picked up three points for the first time this campaign. AC Milan, RB Leipzig and Girona are just some of the names still looking for any points after opening the campaign winless.
Two La Liga teams were upset this week with Real Madrid's 36-game unbeaten streak coming to an end. Jonathan David scored the only goal, a penalty, to upset Carlo Ancelotti's team despite a returning Kylian Mbappé. In Portugal, Atlético Madrid was crushed 4–0 by Benfica a week after winning in the dying minutes. Barcelona bounced back with a 5–0 routing of Young Boys with big performances from Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski.
There were some stellar performances across the competition highlighted by Karim Adeyemi's hat-trick against Celtic. Check out SI Soccer's UCL Team of the Week below.
UEFA Champions League Team of the Week: Oct. 1-2
- GK: Marco Bizot / Brest: Clean sheet, seven saves
- LB: Álvaro Fernández / SL Benfica: Clean sheet, 100% ground duels won (eight)
- CB: Iñigo Martínez / FC Barcelona: Goal, assist and clean sheet
- CB: Pau Torres / Aston Villa: Clean sheet, assist vs. Bayern Munich
- RB: Alexander Bah / SL Benfica: Goal and clean sheet in victory
- LM: Ademola Lookman / Atalanta: Goal and assist in victory
- CM: Raphinha / FC Barcelona: Goal and assist
- CM: Ilkay Gündogan / Manchester City: Goal, 115 passes completed (93% accuracy)
- RM: Karim Adeyemi / Borussia Dortmund: Hat-trick vs. Celtic
- ST: Jonathan David / LOSC Lille: Game-winning penalty vs. Real Madrid
- ST: Jhon Durán / Aston Villa: Game-winning goal off the bench vs. Bayern Munich
Honorable Mentions
- Mehdi Taremi / Inter: Two goals and assist
- Dušan Vlahović / Juventus: Two goals