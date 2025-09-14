UEFA Delays Plans for Barcelona Miami Match After Real Madrid Protest
The UEFA Executive Committee held off on making a decision regarding a potential La Liga match between Barcelona and Villarreal on U.S. soil.
The delay comes just one month after the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) approved the plans for Hard Rock Stadium to host the Catalans’ December clash. UEFA and subsequently FIFA still need to green light the request, though, which is proving to be more difficult than perhaps La Liga president Javier Tebas would like.
The Spaniard has been outspoken on his desire to bring La Liga fixtures to the United States, especially in the aftermath of several failed attempts over the last few years. Except UEFA is hesitating to move forward with the project.
“The Executive Committee discussed the requests from the RFEF and FIGC (Italian FA) to approve the playing of one domestic league match each outside the home country, in particular outside the UEFA territory,” UEFA said in an official statement.
“The committee acknowledged it as an important and growing issue but expressed the desire to ensure that it has the views of all stakeholders before coming to a final decision.”
“There are many issues to resolve and as the European governing body, UEFA has a responsibility to take all such factors into account,” the statement continued.
“As a result, no decision was taken today but UEFA will undertake a round of consultation with all stakeholders in European football—including fans."
The decision from UEFA comes after Real Madrid slammed both Barcelona and La Liga in a ruthless message over the possible fixture. Los Blancos asserted their “firm rejection” of the proposed match on the grounds that the Catalans would receive an “undue sporting advantage” getting to play Villarreal in Miami instead of at the Estadio de la Cerámica.
UEFA and FIFA still have time to revisit the request ahead of the clash, which is scheduled to unfold on Saturday, Dec. 21. If the game does wind up kicking off in Miami, then it will be the first European top-flight league fixture to play out on U.S. soil.