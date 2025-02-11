When is the 2025 UEFA Champions League Final?
With the knockout rounds of the competition now underway, it's time to look forwards towards the biggest game of the year in club soccer: the UEFA Champions League final.
Twenty-four teams remain in contention for the most prestigious piece of silverware in club soccer. The newly introduced playoff round will kick off the straight elimination phase of the competition, having left the league phase behind where 12 teams were eliminated from the tournament.
Once the playoff round is over, the round of 16 will commence and the traditional knockout rounds of the Champions League will ensue. Eight teams have already secured safe passage to the final 16, thanks to finishing in the top eight of the league phase.
One of the last two champions will exit the competition before the round of 16. Manchester City and Real Madrid will face-off for the fifth time in six seasons, this time as the highlight fixture of the playoff round.
Following the termination of the playoff round, a final draw will take place on Feb. 21, to fill out the remainder of the bracket that will set every team's path to the Champions League final.
The 2024-25 UEFA Champions League final will be played on Saturday, May. 31. All of Europe's top 5 league will have concluded by then, with the Premier League, Serie A and La Liga the last ones to finish on May 25.
The venue that'll host the Champions League Final will be the Munich Football Arena, most commonly known as the Allianz Arena home of European giants and title hopefuls, Bayern Munich.
The Allianz Arena will host its second Champions League final, the first since Chelsea defeated Bayern Munich on penalties to lift their first Champions League trophy in 2012.