Arsenal vs. Real Madrid: Team News, Predictions, Lineups
Arsenal and Real Madrid clash in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals first leg at Emirates Stadium on Tuesday, Apr. 8.
Two of Europe's biggest teams meet for just the second time in the competition's history. Last time Arsenal faced Real Madrid was back in 2006. Thierry Henry's masterful solo goal was the difference maker over two legs as the Gunners advanced past Los Blancos in the round of 16.
A lot has changed in the near 20 years since these teams played each other. Mikel Arteta is looking for his first UCL semifinal as Arsenal boss while Carlo Ancelotti chases yet another trophy for the most successful team in the competition's history.
Here's everything you need to know ahead of the first leg between Arsenal and Real Madrid.
JOIN SI SOCCER'S ARSENAL WHATSAPP COMMUNITY - GET ALL THE LATEST NEWS AND ANALYSIS STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE
What time does Arsenal vs. Real Madrid kick-off?
- Location: London, England
- Stadium: Emirates Stadium
- Date: Tuesday, Apr. 8
- Kick-off Time: 3:00 p.m. ET / 8:00 p.m. CET
Arsenal vs. Real Madrid head-to-head record
- Arsenal: 1 win
- Real Madrid: 0 wins
- Draws: 1
Last meeting: Arsenal 0-0 Real Madrid (UCL round of 16) - May 8, 2006
Current Form (all competitions)
Arsenal
Real Madrid
Everton 1-1 Arsenal - 04/05/25
Real Madrid 1-2 Valencia - 04/05/25
Arsenal 2-1 Fulham - 04/01/25
Real Madrid 4-4 Real Sociedad - 04/01/25
Arsenal 1-0 Chelsea - 03/16/25
Real Madrid 3-2 Leganes - 03/29/25
Arsenal 2-2 PSV - 03/12/25
Villarreal 1-2 Real Madrid - 03/15/25
Manchester United 1-1- Arsenal - 03/09/25
Atletico Madrid 1-0 Real Madrid - 03/12/25
How to watch Arsenal vs. Real Madrid
Country
TV/Live Stream
USA
Paramount+
United Kingdom
TNT Sports, Amazon Prime Video
Arsenal team news
Arsenal should have Ben White and Jurrien Timber both available after being in the squad against Everton on the weekend. As such, Mikel Arteta can tinker with his lineup at multiple points throughout the quarterfinals.
To start, Arteta should deploy Timber centrally next to Saliba replacing the injured Gabriel. From there, he can slide Thomas Partey to right back and drop Mikel Merino back into midfield. Doing so will allow Leandro Trossard to come into the team up top. He has options, despite losing key players, to frustrate Real Madrid in defense and be potent on the counter.
Arsenal predicted lineup vs. Real Madrid (4-3-3): Raya; Partey, Saliba, Timber, Lewis-Skelly; Rice, Odegaard, Merino; Martinelli, Trossard, Saka
Real Madrid team news
Real Madrid should have their entire first-choice attack ready and roaring to go. Arsenal have their hands full trying to defend Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo and Jude Bellingham. Los Blancos will have to remain defensively resilient after conceding eight goals in their last three games in all competitions.
Real Madrid predicted lineup vs Arsenal (4-2-3-1): Courtois; Valverde, Asencio, Rudiger, Garcia; Modric, Camavinga; Rodrygo, Bellingham, Vinicius Junior; Mbappe
Arsenal vs. Real Madrid score prediction
Both sides have their fair share of injuries in key departments. Arsenal need a strong showing to keep their season alive given the points gap between them and Liverpool in the Premier League. This Real Madrid side have shown themselves to be vulnerable in defense, so look for Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli to try and take advantage of both Madrid full backs.
The first leg ends in a draw leaving it all to play for at the Santiago Bernabeu.
Prediction: Arsenal 2-2 Real Madrid