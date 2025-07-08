UEFA Rule on Real Madrid’s Kylian Mbappe, Antonio Rudiger Suspension Appeal
Suspended Champions League bans against Kylian Mbappé and Antonio Rüdiger have been upheld by UEFA’s Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body following an unsuccessful appeal from Real Madrid.
Mbappé, Rüdiger and Dani Ceballos were all sanctioned for “violating the basic rules of decent conduct” following the second leg of the Champions League round of 16 penalty shootout against city rivals Atlético Madrid.
All three players were deemed guilty of varying levels of provocation during the shootout, with Rüdiger aiming a throat-slitting gesture towards Atlético fans and Mbappe grabbing his crotch.
Ceballos was slapped with the most lenient punishment, fined €20,000 ($23,496) for his behavior. Mbappé was fined €30,000 ($35,244), while Rüdiger was ordered to pay €40,000 ($46,992). The latter pair were also issued one-match bans, suspended for a year until April 4, 2026.
The suspended nature of the bans meant that Mbappé and Rüdiger could continue to play in the Champions League, both available to face Arsenal in the next round. But those punishments could be enforced if either player gets into further trouble before the probationary period ends.
UEFA has also upheld sanctions for a Nazi salute from Real Madrid fans during the Champions League match against Arsenal on April 8. The club was fined €15,000 ($17,622) and fans banned from one Champions League away fixture, suspended for a year.
Real Madrid have qualified for a record 29 consecutive Champions League seasons since 1997. Barcelona are next on that list, with 22 successive Champions League qualifications since 2004.
The draw for the new season’s league phase takes place on August 28, which will determine which eight clubs from the other 35 qualifiers Real Madrid will play between September and January.