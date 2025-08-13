UEFA Super Cup Winners: Full List of Past Champions
The UEFA Super Cup is awarded each summer in a spotlight fixture between last season’s Champions League and Europa League winners.
First created in 1972, the Super Cup originally was contested by winners of the European Cup and Cup Winners’ Cup. After the discontinuation of the latter, the game was altered to feature the winners of the European Cup, now known as the Champions League, and the UEFA Cup, later rebranded as the Europa League. The trophy is not looked at as a major honor, though it’s one that is generally signified in historic seasons for teams like Manchester City and Bayern Munich after completing trebles.
Like most curtain-raiser matches, the Super Cup features a normal 90-minute match. Though, there is no extra time. If both sides are level at the end of regulation, a penalty shootout determines in the victor.
Here’s the full list of UEFA Super Cup winners from 2000 onward when the competition features Champions League and Europa League representatives, along with the most successful clubs in the competition’s history.
UEFA Super Cup: Full List of Winners Since 2000
Year
Winner
Representative
2025
TBD
TBD
2024
Real Madrid
Champions League
2023
Manchester City
Champions League
2022
Real Madrid
Champions League
2021
Chelsea
Champions League
2020
Bayern Munich
Champions League
2019
Liverpool
Champions League
2018
Atlético Madrid
Europa League
2017
Real Madrid
Champions League
2016
Real Madrid
Champions League
2015
Barcelona
Champions League
2014
Real Madrid
Champions League
2013
Bayern Munich
Champions League
2012
Atlético Madrid
Europa League
2011
Barcelona
Champions League
2010
Atlético Madrid
Europa League
2009
Barcelona
Champions League
2008
Zenit Saint Petersburg
Europa League
2007
AC Milan
Champions League
2006
Sevilla
Europa League
2005
Liverpool
Champions League
2004
Valencia
Europa League
2003
AC Milan
Champions League
2002
Real Madrid
Champions League
2001
Liverpool
Europa League
2000
Galatasaray
Europa League
Most Successful UEFA Super Cup Teams
Team
UEFA Super Cup Trophies
Years Won
Real Madrid
6
2022, 2014, 2016, 2017, 2022, 2024
Barcelona
5
1992, 1997, 2009, 2011, 2015
AC Milan
5
1989, 1990, 1994, 2003, 2007
Liverpool
4
1977, 2001, 2005, 2019
Atlético Madrid
3
2010, 2012, 2018
Chelsea
2
1998, 2021
Bayern Munich
2
2013, 2020
Ajax
2
1973, 1995
Anderlecht
2
1976, 1978
Valencia
2
1980, 2004
Juventus
2
1984, 1996
Sevilla
1
2006
Porto
1
1987
Manchester United
1
1991
Dynamo Kyiv
1
1975
Nottingham Forest
1
1979
Aston Villa
1
1982
Aberdeen
1
1983
FCSB
1
1986
KV Mechelen
1
1988
Parma
1
1993
Lazio
1
1999
Galatasaray
1
2000
Zenit Saint Petersburg
1
2008
Manchester City
1
2023
Real Madrid are the most successful team in UEFA Super Cup history. Los Blancos last won the trophy in 2024 defeating Atalanta in the showcase game. They have won the Super Cup every time they have featured in the game as the Champions League representative. Their La Liga rivals, Barcelona, come in just behind them with five Super Cup victories.
AC Milan are tied with Barcelona, and then Liverpool come in at fourth with four Super Cup wins—their last in 2019.
There will be a first-time winner in 2025 with Paris Saint-Germain taking on Tottenham Hotspur.