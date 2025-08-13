SI

UEFA Super Cup Winners: Full List of Past Champions

The UEFA Super Cup, previously known as the European Super Cup, was created in 1972.

Real Madrid won the 2024 UEFA Super Cup.
The UEFA Super Cup is awarded each summer in a spotlight fixture between last season’s Champions League and Europa League winners.

First created in 1972, the Super Cup originally was contested by winners of the European Cup and Cup Winners’ Cup. After the discontinuation of the latter, the game was altered to feature the winners of the European Cup, now known as the Champions League, and the UEFA Cup, later rebranded as the Europa League. The trophy is not looked at as a major honor, though it’s one that is generally signified in historic seasons for teams like Manchester City and Bayern Munich after completing trebles.

Like most curtain-raiser matches, the Super Cup features a normal 90-minute match. Though, there is no extra time. If both sides are level at the end of regulation, a penalty shootout determines in the victor.

Here’s the full list of UEFA Super Cup winners from 2000 onward when the competition features Champions League and Europa League representatives, along with the most successful clubs in the competition’s history.

UEFA Super Cup: Full List of Winners Since 2000

Year

Winner

Representative

2025

TBD

TBD

2024

Real Madrid

Champions League

2023

Manchester City

Champions League

2022

Real Madrid

Champions League

2021

Chelsea

Champions League

2020

Bayern Munich

Champions League

2019

Liverpool

Champions League

2018

Atlético Madrid

Europa League

2017

Real Madrid

Champions League

2016

Real Madrid

Champions League

2015

Barcelona

Champions League

2014

Real Madrid

Champions League

2013

Bayern Munich

Champions League

2012

Atlético Madrid

Europa League

2011

Barcelona

Champions League

2010

Atlético Madrid

Europa League

2009

Barcelona

Champions League

2008

Zenit Saint Petersburg

Europa League

2007

AC Milan

Champions League

2006

Sevilla

Europa League

2005

Liverpool

Champions League

2004

Valencia

Europa League

2003

AC Milan

Champions League

2002

Real Madrid

Champions League

2001

Liverpool

Europa League

2000

Galatasaray

Europa League

Most Successful UEFA Super Cup Teams

Team

UEFA Super Cup Trophies

Years Won

Real Madrid

6

2022, 2014, 2016, 2017, 2022, 2024

Barcelona

5

1992, 1997, 2009, 2011, 2015

AC Milan

5

1989, 1990, 1994, 2003, 2007

Liverpool

4

1977, 2001, 2005, 2019

Atlético Madrid

3

2010, 2012, 2018

Chelsea

2

1998, 2021

Bayern Munich

2

2013, 2020

Ajax

2

1973, 1995

Anderlecht

2

1976, 1978

Valencia

2

1980, 2004

Juventus

2

1984, 1996

Sevilla

1

2006

Porto

1

1987

Manchester United

1

1991

Dynamo Kyiv

1

1975

Nottingham Forest

1

1979

Aston Villa

1

1982

Aberdeen

1

1983

FCSB

1

1986

KV Mechelen

1

1988

Parma

1

1993

Lazio

1

1999

Galatasaray

1

2000

Zenit Saint Petersburg

1

2008

Manchester City

1

2023

Real Madrid are the most successful team in UEFA Super Cup history. Los Blancos last won the trophy in 2024 defeating Atalanta in the showcase game. They have won the Super Cup every time they have featured in the game as the Champions League representative. Their La Liga rivals, Barcelona, come in just behind them with five Super Cup victories.

AC Milan are tied with Barcelona, and then Liverpool come in at fourth with four Super Cup wins—their last in 2019.

There will be a first-time winner in 2025 with Paris Saint-Germain taking on Tottenham Hotspur.

Published
