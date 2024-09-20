USA and England Planning International Friendly Before FIFA Men’s World Cup, per Report
U.S. Soccer and the Football Association are reportedly in talks to have an international friendly before the 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America.
According to The Athletic, "The date and venue of the proposed fixture is yet to be decided but it is likely to take place on the east coast of America in June of next year. However, any games organized by U.S. Soccer with teams from Europe is dependent on results in the UEFA Nations League and World Cup qualifiers."
A friendly between England, the runner-up in the last two UEFA Euro competitions, and a host country would likely drum up excitement ahead of the biggest international tournament. Possible east coast locations include MetLife Stadium and Hard Rock Stadium which are set to be World Cup venues.
If a time and date are agreed to, it would be the first time USA plays England on home soil since 2005. The two sides previously met in the 2022 World Cup group stage. Gregg Berhalter's team held Gareth Southgate's side to a goalless draw as both teams advanced to the knockout stage. USA was eliminated by the Netherlands in the next round while England fell to runner-up France in the quarter-finals.
Both teams will have a new look come the potential friendly. Former Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino now leads the Stars and Stripes while Lee Carsley is in an interim role after Southgate stepped down this summer.
North America will play host to the 2026 World Cup across the United States, Canada and Mexico.