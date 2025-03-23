USA vs. Canada: Concacaf Nations League Preview, Predictions and Lineups
The USA and Canada kick off their third-place match at the Concacaf Nations League on Friday, looking to rebound after disappointing semi-final losses against Panama and Mexico.
On Thursday, the USMNT failed to score and fell 1–0 to Panama after Cecilio Waterman scored a 94th-minute winning goal to put his side into the final. Meanwhile, Canada’s lofty expectations crashed in a 2-0 loss to Mexico.
Wisconsin-raised, turn Canadian men’s national team head coach Jesse Marsch will face the USMNT for the second time on Les Rouges’ touchline, while Mauricio Pochettino coaches against Canada for the first time since taking over the role.
The two sides last met on Sept. 24, 2024, with Canada winning 2-1 on the backs of goals from Jacob Shaffelburg and Jonathan David. Luca de la Torre scored for the USMNT.
With limited opportunities to prepare ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026 co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico, Sunday’s match provides a critical test for both sides against a high-quality opponent.
While they would have hoped to meet in a charged Nations League Final and carry over some of the intensity seen in the NHL’s 4 Nations Face-Off between Canada and the USA, they must settle for a stage of a third-place match.
Here's everything you need to know before the Concacaf Nations League bronze medal clash, including a full match preview, how to watch it, team news, predicted lineups, and more.
What time does USA vs Canada kick-off?
- Location: Inglewood, California
- Stadium: SoFi Stadium
- Date: Sunday, Mar. 22
- Kick-off Time: 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT
USA vs Canada record (last five games)
- USA: 2 wins
- Canada: 2 wins
- Draws: 1
Last meeting: USA 1-2 Canada (Sept. 24, 2024) - International Friendly
Current Form (all competitions)
USA
Canada
USA 0–1 Panama - 3/20/25
Canada 0–2 Mexico - 3/20/25
USA 3-0 Costa Rica - 1/22/25
Canada 3–0 Suriname - 11/19/24
USA 3-1 Venezuela - 1/18/25
Suriname 0-1 Canada - 11/15/24
USA 4-2 Jamaica - 11/18/24
Canada 2-1 Panama - 10/15/24
Jamaica 0-1 USA - 11/14/24
Mexico 0-0 Canada - 09/10/24
How to watch USA vs Canada- US, Canada & UK
Per Concacaf
Country
TV channel/live stream
United States
Paramount+, TUDN, Univision, ViX+
Canada
OneSoccer, TSN+, TSN 5
Mexico
Azteca 7, C5, TUDN, ViX+
United Kingdom
Concacaf GO, YouTube
USA team news
The semifinal didn’t go the way the USMNT had imagined, and Pochettino will be left with more questions than answers heading into the third-place match.
With Folarin Balogun and Ricardo Pepi injured and unavailable for this camp, Norwich City’s Josh Sargant started at striker and struggled to create spaces against Panama, outside of an early shot off the post.
There were no injuries to report from the first match, but don’t be surprised by adjustments for the USMNT. Patrick Agyemang had two key chances in his 22 minutes in the semifinal, and Brian White has been in form in MLS and could be an aerial threat with Christian Pulisic’s deliveries.
Matt Turner has come under fire for his performance in net as well. The USMNT could draw on MLS veteran Zack Steffen, who recently set a career-high of 12 saves in a single game for the Colorado Rapids.
USA predicted lineup vs Panama (4-2-3-1): Steffen; Musah, Carter-Vickers, McKenzie, Scally; Adams, McGlynn; McKennie, Pulisic, Agyemang; White
Canada team news
The Canadian team came into the semifinal with sky-high expectations and hopes of ending their 25-year trophy drought. Yet, they struggled to handle the pressures of the situation, and an early mistake built them a hill they couldn’t overcome.
While they won’t miss any players due to injury, Marsch has incredible depth to adjust the lineup. After losing to Argentina in the 2024 Copa América semifinals, Canada trotted out a rotated lineup and dominated possession against Uruguay in the third-place match before falling on penalties.
New dual-national strikers Daniel Jebbison and Promise David could be poised to play their first significant minutes for Les Rouges. At the same time, Hajduk Split midfielder Niko Sigur could slide in alongside Stephen Eustáquio in a midfield pivot.
Expect Maxime Crépeau to also start between the sticks, after Dayne St. Clair got the nod in the semifinal.
With tremendous depth, Canada will look to balance playing for the win, while experimenting with new players ahead of the summer’s Gold Cup.
Canada Predicted Lineup vs USMNT (4-4-2): Crépeau, Johnston, Bombito, Knight-Lebel, Davies, Buchanan, Eustaquio, Sigur, Shaffelburg, David, Jebbison
USMNT vs. Canada Score Prediction
Neither side comes into the match with much confidence, but there appears to be less worry within the Canadian camp. While questions surround Pochettino’s ability to get the best out of the Americans, Marsch has instilled a confident tactical identity in the Canadian squad.
An adjustment up top will change the outlook of both teams, in particular Canada, if Jebbison is playing as an outright striker in front of David, allowing the Lille forward to open up in midfield more than he has alongside Cyle Larin.
Both teams will get chances, but the USMNT seems to be dealing with a greater problem than just form right now and will falter against a Canadian squad that has proven themselves in recent matches against Pulisic’s USMNT.
Additionally, Celtic and Canada right back Alistair Johnston has spoken, alongside Marsch, about the added charge Canadian players will feel, given the political situation between the two nations.
Prediction: Canada 1–1 USMNT (Canada win on penalties)