USMNT 2026 World Cup Roster: Mauricio Pochettino’s Best Options After November

Mauricio Pochettino has a wealth of talent available to him next summer.

Max Mallow, Ben Steiner

Tyler Adams (left) and Christian Pulisic (right) lead Mauricio Pochettino’s (middle) USMNT next summer.
Tyler Adams (left) and Christian Pulisic (right) lead Mauricio Pochettino’s (middle) USMNT next summer. / Stephen Nadler/ISI Photos/Getty Images, Omar Vega/Getty Images, Koji Watanabe/Getty Images

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is fast approaching and there’s some real positivity surrounding the U.S. men’s national team under manager Mauricio Pochettino. 

While Pochettino’s first year in charge brought clashes with star players and disappointing performances in the Concacaf Nations League, Gold Cup and friendlies, the October window began to change things. 

Results against Ecuador, Australia, Paraguay and Uruguay restored outside perception surrounding the host nation. Even more so when considering star players have been in and out of the team for myriads of reasons. Christian Pulisic, the USMNT’s most talented attacker, has played sparingly under the Argentine since the summer.

Still, Pochettino and his “C-team”—however much he might hate that term—dominated Uruguay 5–1 in their final match of the year.

With less than 200 days to go until the USMNT kick off their World Cup journey, Sports Illustrated predicts the 26 players that will make the roster.

Rules of Engagement

Mauricio Pochettino
Mauricio Pochettino’s USMNT ended 2025 on a high note. / Omar Vega/Getty Images
  • Formation: 3-4-3
  • Allotted Players: 26

Pochettino has seemingly solidified a 3-4-3 formation as his go-to moving forward. The USMNT looked much improved in multiple phases since going away from a 4-2-3-1. As such, our projected roster keeps his preferred formation.

As well, only 26 players can make the cut. Choices were selected based on positional needs, recent performances and talent.

Goalkeepers: Top Spot Locked Down

Matt Freese
Matt Freese (pictured) usurped the starting job from Matt Turner. / Eston Parker/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Player

Team

Caps

Matt Freese

New York City FC

13

Matt Turner

New England Revolution

52

Patrick Schulte

Columbus Crew

3

After Matt Turner’s form dipped in the Concacaf Nations League, New York City FC’s Matt Freese grabbed the starter’s role at the Gold Cup and refused to let go. He is poised to start most of, if not all, World Cup games next summer.

Turner returned to MLS with the New England Revolution, searching for increased minutes, but he looks resigned to being a backup.

As for the third goalkeeper spot, it’s a race between Columbus Crew’s Patrick Schulte, who we’ve gone with here, Chicago Fire FC’s Chris Brady, FC Cincinnati’s Roman Celentano, Colorado Rapids’ Zack Steffen and Barcelona’s Diego Kochen.

Should any of those names step up between now and roster cuts, they could challenge Schulte for the final spot.

Center Backs: Premier League Star Leads the Way

Chris Richards (right) and referee.
Chris Richards (right) is a leader for the USMNT. / Andrew Wevers/USSF/Getty Images

Player

Team

Caps

Chris Richards

Crystal Palace

35

Tim Ream

Charlotte FC

79

Miles Robinson

FC Cincinnati

38

Mark McKenzie

Toulouse

25

Auston Trusty

Celtic

5

Chris Richards is undoubtedly the top choice center back for the USMNT heading into the World Cup, having asserted himself as a bona fide Premier League star and standout in the national team picture.

If it remains a back three, expect him in the middle. 

Charlotte FC’s Tim Ream has also been a constant and looks good on the right side of a back three, especially considering his brief experiences as a right back. Though, he should start on the left given recent appearances.

Mark McKenzie and Miles Robinson likely complete the back three, but recent lineups might’ve been a hint from Pochettino.

Alex Freeman and Joe Scally, traditionally right backs, started on the right side behind Sergiño Dest creating a more dynamic defense. The Argentine could do something similar next summer offering players rest during what they hope is a long tournament.

Celtic’s Cameron Carter-Vickers is likely out through injury, meaning clubmate and November call-up Auston Trusty could round out the central defenders.

Wingbacks: Skill and Speed a Plenty

Antonee Robinson
Antonee Robinson battled injury toward the end of 2025. / John Dorton/ISI Photos/USSF/Getty Images

Player

Position

Team

Caps

Alex Freeman

RWB

Orlando City

13

Sergiño Dest

RWB

PSV Eindhoven

37

Antonee Robinson

LWB

Fulham

50

Max Arfsten

LWB

Columbus Crew

16

Fulham’s Antonee Robinson and PSV Eindhoven’s Dest are the two standouts for the USMNT at wingback. When healthy, both will start on their respective sides—even as Pochettino has been hesitant to throw significant minutes at Dest. 

The other outright wide defenders on the roster will likely be Orlando City’s Freeman and Columbus Crew’s Max Arfsten. Freeman is setting himself up for a potential European move in the winter, should he pursue that step ahead of the World Cup, rather than after. 

Outside of those four, though, keep an eye on Borussia Mönchengladbach’s Joe Scally, who could play a role in the backline. 

Central Midfield: Battle for Positions Taking Shape

Sebastian Berhalter
Sebastian Berhalter might’ve played his way onto the team after the Uruguay win. / Miguel J. Rodriguez Carillo/AFP/Getty Images

Player

Team

Caps

Cristian Roldan

Seattle Sounders

43

Tanner Tessmann

Lyon

12

Tyler Adams

Bournemouth

52

Weston McKennie

Juventus

62

Sebastian Berhalter

Vancouver Whitecaps

9

Bournemouth’s Tyler Adams missed out on the October and November camps, but is the USMNT’s most consistent player in midfield and will be a key part of the World Cup roster. At the same time, Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie’s quality and versatility are undeniable—he is a complete lock. 

Tanner Tessmann is poised for a role after standing out against Paraguay and Uruguay. The Lyon midfielder featured early in Pochettino’s tenure, too.

Behind those three potential starters, Vancouver Whitecaps’ Sebastian Berhalter and Seattle Sounders’ Cristian Roldan should serve as bench options.

Berhalter recently had a goal and assist against Uruguay, showcasing his quality on set-pieces. He could be a special weapon off the bench next summer. His performances in the Gold Cup likely played a role in bringing him back in November. After camp, Berhalter could’ve very well played his way into a 2026 role.

Roldan, on the other hand, seems to be in Pochettino’s good graces after prominently featuring in October and November.

Wingers: The Difference Makers

Christian Pulisic
Christian Pulisic remains USMNT’s talisman. / Koji Watanabe/Getty Images

Player

Position

Team

Caps

Tim Weah

RW

Marseille

47

Malik Tillman

RW

Leverkusen

26

Giovanni Reyna

RW

Mönchengladbach

34

Brenden Aaronson

RW/LW

Leeds United

56

Christian Pulisic

LW

Milan

82

Diego Luna

LW

Real Salt Lake

18

If the U.S. are to succeed at the World Cup, Christian Pulisic likely plays the biggest role. He’s the biggest difference maker and the best player on the team.

While Pulisic could play anywhere from out wide to attacking midfield or even striker, his presence will need to be supported by players who can bring out the best in his abilities. 

Outside of Pulisic, the other locks appear to be Malik Tillman, the USMNT’s best player at the Gold Cup, as well as Tim Weah with his blistering pace and versatility.

Diego Luna seems like he’ll be in the team after making an early impression this year. Brenden Aaronson offers less going forward than players we haven’t included, like Alex Zendejas, but could stretch defenses late with his pace. 

One other name to watch? Gio Reyna. His skills and qualities are among the best the USMNT could offer, but he has to translate his November friendly form to Borussia Mönchengladbach. As of now, he makes the cut.

Strikers: Balogun or Bust

Folarin Balogun in action for the USMNT.
Folarin Balogun locked down the starting striker role in November. / John Dorton/ISI Photos/USSF/Getty Images

Player

Team

Caps

Folarin Balogun

Monaco

23

Haji Wright

Coventry City

20

Ricardo Pepi

PSV Eindhoven

34

For the first time in a generation, the USMNT has a real difference-making striker. Folarin Balogun has finally hit his stride with the national team and will be the top choice for Pochettino at the World Cup.

Behind him, options become less clear. Haji Wright scored twice against Australia and has been one of the best players in the English Championship with Coventry City. Ricardo Pepi has been consistent for PSV Eindhoven, while Brian White has been among the best physical American goalscorers in MLS with Vancouver. 

There’s plenty of opportunity for Balogun’s backup, but the Ligue 1 striker is by far the difference maker up top with his seven goals in 21 caps.

USMNT Projected 2026 World Cup Roster in Full

USMNT
How far can the USMNT go in a World Cup on home soil? / Ira L. Black/USSF/Getty Images

Player

Position

Team

Caps

Matt Freese

GK

New York City FC

13

Matt Turner

GK

New England Revolution

52

Patrick Schulte

GK

Columbus Crew

3

Chris Richards

CB

Crystal Palace

35

Tim Ream

CB

Charlotte FC

79

Miles Robinson

CB

FC Cincinnati

38

Mark McKenzie

CB

Toulouse

25

Auston Trusty

CB

Celtic FC

5

Alex Freeman

RWB

Orlando City

13

Sergiño Dest

RWB

PSV Eindhoven

37

Antonee Robinson

LWB

Fulham

50

Max Arfsten

LWB

Columbus Crew

16

Cristian Roldan

M

Seattle Sounders

43

Tanner Tessman

M

Lyon

12

Tyler Adams

M

Bournemouth

52

Weston McKennie

M

Juventus

62

Sebastian Berhalter

M

Vancouver Whitecaps

9

Tim Weah

RW

Marseille

47

Malik Tillman

RW

Bayer Leverkusen

26

Gio Reyna

RW

Borussia Mönchengladbach

34

Brendan Aaronson

RW/LW

Leeds United

56

Christian Pulisic

LW

AC Milan

82

Diego Luna

LW

Real Salt Lake

18

Folarin Balogun

ST

AS Monaco

23

Haji Wrgith

ST

Coventry City

20

Ricardo Pepi

ST

PSV Eindhoven

34

