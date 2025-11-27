USMNT 2026 World Cup Roster: Mauricio Pochettino’s Best Options After November
The 2026 FIFA World Cup is fast approaching and there’s some real positivity surrounding the U.S. men’s national team under manager Mauricio Pochettino.
While Pochettino’s first year in charge brought clashes with star players and disappointing performances in the Concacaf Nations League, Gold Cup and friendlies, the October window began to change things.
Results against Ecuador, Australia, Paraguay and Uruguay restored outside perception surrounding the host nation. Even more so when considering star players have been in and out of the team for myriads of reasons. Christian Pulisic, the USMNT’s most talented attacker, has played sparingly under the Argentine since the summer.
Still, Pochettino and his “C-team”—however much he might hate that term—dominated Uruguay 5–1 in their final match of the year.
With less than 200 days to go until the USMNT kick off their World Cup journey, Sports Illustrated predicts the 26 players that will make the roster.
Jump to:
Rules of Engagement
- Formation: 3-4-3
- Allotted Players: 26
Pochettino has seemingly solidified a 3-4-3 formation as his go-to moving forward. The USMNT looked much improved in multiple phases since going away from a 4-2-3-1. As such, our projected roster keeps his preferred formation.
As well, only 26 players can make the cut. Choices were selected based on positional needs, recent performances and talent.
Goalkeepers: Top Spot Locked Down
Player
Team
Caps
Matt Freese
New York City FC
13
Matt Turner
New England Revolution
52
Patrick Schulte
Columbus Crew
3
After Matt Turner’s form dipped in the Concacaf Nations League, New York City FC’s Matt Freese grabbed the starter’s role at the Gold Cup and refused to let go. He is poised to start most of, if not all, World Cup games next summer.
Turner returned to MLS with the New England Revolution, searching for increased minutes, but he looks resigned to being a backup.
As for the third goalkeeper spot, it’s a race between Columbus Crew’s Patrick Schulte, who we’ve gone with here, Chicago Fire FC’s Chris Brady, FC Cincinnati’s Roman Celentano, Colorado Rapids’ Zack Steffen and Barcelona’s Diego Kochen.
Should any of those names step up between now and roster cuts, they could challenge Schulte for the final spot.
Center Backs: Premier League Star Leads the Way
Player
Team
Caps
Chris Richards
Crystal Palace
35
Tim Ream
Charlotte FC
79
Miles Robinson
FC Cincinnati
38
Mark McKenzie
Toulouse
25
Auston Trusty
Celtic
5
Chris Richards is undoubtedly the top choice center back for the USMNT heading into the World Cup, having asserted himself as a bona fide Premier League star and standout in the national team picture.
If it remains a back three, expect him in the middle.
Charlotte FC’s Tim Ream has also been a constant and looks good on the right side of a back three, especially considering his brief experiences as a right back. Though, he should start on the left given recent appearances.
Mark McKenzie and Miles Robinson likely complete the back three, but recent lineups might’ve been a hint from Pochettino.
Alex Freeman and Joe Scally, traditionally right backs, started on the right side behind Sergiño Dest creating a more dynamic defense. The Argentine could do something similar next summer offering players rest during what they hope is a long tournament.
Celtic’s Cameron Carter-Vickers is likely out through injury, meaning clubmate and November call-up Auston Trusty could round out the central defenders.
Wingbacks: Skill and Speed a Plenty
Player
Position
Team
Caps
Alex Freeman
RWB
Orlando City
13
Sergiño Dest
RWB
PSV Eindhoven
37
Antonee Robinson
LWB
Fulham
50
Max Arfsten
LWB
Columbus Crew
16
Fulham’s Antonee Robinson and PSV Eindhoven’s Dest are the two standouts for the USMNT at wingback. When healthy, both will start on their respective sides—even as Pochettino has been hesitant to throw significant minutes at Dest.
The other outright wide defenders on the roster will likely be Orlando City’s Freeman and Columbus Crew’s Max Arfsten. Freeman is setting himself up for a potential European move in the winter, should he pursue that step ahead of the World Cup, rather than after.
Outside of those four, though, keep an eye on Borussia Mönchengladbach’s Joe Scally, who could play a role in the backline.
Central Midfield: Battle for Positions Taking Shape
Player
Team
Caps
Cristian Roldan
Seattle Sounders
43
Tanner Tessmann
Lyon
12
Tyler Adams
Bournemouth
52
Weston McKennie
Juventus
62
Sebastian Berhalter
Vancouver Whitecaps
9
Bournemouth’s Tyler Adams missed out on the October and November camps, but is the USMNT’s most consistent player in midfield and will be a key part of the World Cup roster. At the same time, Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie’s quality and versatility are undeniable—he is a complete lock.
Tanner Tessmann is poised for a role after standing out against Paraguay and Uruguay. The Lyon midfielder featured early in Pochettino’s tenure, too.
Behind those three potential starters, Vancouver Whitecaps’ Sebastian Berhalter and Seattle Sounders’ Cristian Roldan should serve as bench options.
Berhalter recently had a goal and assist against Uruguay, showcasing his quality on set-pieces. He could be a special weapon off the bench next summer. His performances in the Gold Cup likely played a role in bringing him back in November. After camp, Berhalter could’ve very well played his way into a 2026 role.
Roldan, on the other hand, seems to be in Pochettino’s good graces after prominently featuring in October and November.
Wingers: The Difference Makers
Player
Position
Team
Caps
Tim Weah
RW
Marseille
47
Malik Tillman
RW
Leverkusen
26
Giovanni Reyna
RW
Mönchengladbach
34
Brenden Aaronson
RW/LW
Leeds United
56
Christian Pulisic
LW
Milan
82
Diego Luna
LW
Real Salt Lake
18
If the U.S. are to succeed at the World Cup, Christian Pulisic likely plays the biggest role. He’s the biggest difference maker and the best player on the team.
While Pulisic could play anywhere from out wide to attacking midfield or even striker, his presence will need to be supported by players who can bring out the best in his abilities.
Outside of Pulisic, the other locks appear to be Malik Tillman, the USMNT’s best player at the Gold Cup, as well as Tim Weah with his blistering pace and versatility.
Diego Luna seems like he’ll be in the team after making an early impression this year. Brenden Aaronson offers less going forward than players we haven’t included, like Alex Zendejas, but could stretch defenses late with his pace.
One other name to watch? Gio Reyna. His skills and qualities are among the best the USMNT could offer, but he has to translate his November friendly form to Borussia Mönchengladbach. As of now, he makes the cut.
Strikers: Balogun or Bust
Player
Team
Caps
Folarin Balogun
Monaco
23
Haji Wright
Coventry City
20
Ricardo Pepi
PSV Eindhoven
34
For the first time in a generation, the USMNT has a real difference-making striker. Folarin Balogun has finally hit his stride with the national team and will be the top choice for Pochettino at the World Cup.
Behind him, options become less clear. Haji Wright scored twice against Australia and has been one of the best players in the English Championship with Coventry City. Ricardo Pepi has been consistent for PSV Eindhoven, while Brian White has been among the best physical American goalscorers in MLS with Vancouver.
There’s plenty of opportunity for Balogun’s backup, but the Ligue 1 striker is by far the difference maker up top with his seven goals in 21 caps.
USMNT Projected 2026 World Cup Roster in Full
Player
Position
Team
Caps
Matt Freese
GK
New York City FC
13
Matt Turner
GK
New England Revolution
52
Patrick Schulte
GK
Columbus Crew
3
Chris Richards
CB
Crystal Palace
35
Tim Ream
CB
Charlotte FC
79
Miles Robinson
CB
FC Cincinnati
38
Mark McKenzie
CB
Toulouse
25
Auston Trusty
CB
Celtic FC
5
Alex Freeman
RWB
Orlando City
13
Sergiño Dest
RWB
PSV Eindhoven
37
Antonee Robinson
LWB
Fulham
50
Max Arfsten
LWB
Columbus Crew
16
Cristian Roldan
M
Seattle Sounders
43
Tanner Tessman
M
Lyon
12
Tyler Adams
M
Bournemouth
52
Weston McKennie
M
Juventus
62
Sebastian Berhalter
M
Vancouver Whitecaps
9
Tim Weah
RW
Marseille
47
Malik Tillman
RW
Bayer Leverkusen
26
Gio Reyna
RW
Borussia Mönchengladbach
34
Brendan Aaronson
RW/LW
Leeds United
56
Christian Pulisic
LW
AC Milan
82
Diego Luna
LW
Real Salt Lake
18
Folarin Balogun
ST
AS Monaco
23
Haji Wrgith
ST
Coventry City
20
Ricardo Pepi
ST
PSV Eindhoven
34