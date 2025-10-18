USMNT’s Weston McKennie Reveals Drastic Fitness Changes Ahead of 2026 World Cup
U.S. men’s national team midfielder Weston McKennie opened up about the fitness changes he made over the summer as World Cup preparation continues.
McKennie, in a different role, operated off the right flank in a draw against Ecuador and a win over Australia—two results part of a USMNT camp, overall, that’s being celebrated given the positive momentum built heading into 2026 and a FIFA World Cup on home soil.
After the Ecuador friendly, the USMNT international revealed Juventus manager Igor Tudor pushed him to get healthier over the summer.
“I had a long preseason, my coach back at Juventus really put pressure on me and said, ‘Hey, you‘re getting older and your body is not going to be able to bounce back from games the way you used to be able to. You need to cut down some weight and that‘s the only way you‘re going to be involved in this team.‘ I put my head down, worked like I usually do, got on a diet, don‘t snack as much as used to anymore... I work out more often... a lot of running,” McKennie said to TNT Sports.
“This summer was the first summer I didn’t mind taking my shirt off at the pool!”
McKennie spoke with Sports Illustrated in September, further highlighting what steps he took to improve his fitness—specifically his focus on hydration while highlighting his partnership with Vita Coco, a coconut water brand that also boasts NFL stars Travis Hunter and Jaylen Waddle among others.
McKennie: I Lost About Eight Kilos This Summer
“During preseason this year we had a huge meeting about the recovery process and making sure that we are up to par with every training session ... we run like five, six, seven, eight kilometers every other day in training,” McKennie said.
“Vita Coco has so many different aspects that help with that whole process, especially in recovery. I trained a lot in the heat. I used sweat cream, a hoodie, a jacket, everything to sweat out and help lose weight.
“This summer I lost probably eight kilos (17.6 pounds) while drinking Vita Coco at the same time because I don’t want to put so many fluids into my body that put weight back on, so I try to replenish myself and give my body the best chance to cut that weight, stay hydrated and on par with training sessions that I do. It’s a big help for me ... the partnership was also good because they play a big part in me and my foundation.”
McKennie Embraces New Role in October Camp
McKennie’s name had been floated in transfer rumors in recent years, even spending part of the 2023 season on loan at Leeds United in the Premier League. Improving his fitness levels at Juventus, a club that he’s represented since 2020, could pay dividends for the USMNT next summer.
In his altered role over the October break, McKennie was pushed out wide as Mauricio Pochettino stuck with a 3-4-3 formation. Notably against Ecuador, McKennie was interchanging with creative talent Malik Tillman in multiple phases of play. While McKennie has played in midfield for the majority of his USMNT career, revamping his approach to fitness could potentially lead to continued roles further up the pitch to help facilitate pressing.
McKennie also acknowledged off the field fitness advancements over the course of his career that are helping him now.
“There’s a lot more available now. Before, I was a guy that took salt tablets before a game and I was done. Now, you have all these other vitamins you can take, fluids you can drink, that can help you be more prepared. I think it was just more straightforward back then.” McKennie said.
“I feel like I’m very different than a lot of other people in that aspect, because I don’t need a lot of sleep. I’m a night owl in general ... but the one thing we do stress especially at our training facilities is hydration. It’s one thing we do have a lot of control over... replenishing fluids and vitamins that help with that recovery process.”
As he maintains those new levels, the next time USMNT fans could see McKennie suit up is in November against Paraguay and Uruguay in international friendlies.