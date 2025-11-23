USMNT Star Suffers Brutal Injury Setback, Likely Ruled Out of 2026 World Cup
U.S. men’s national team defender Cameron Carter-Vickers admitted it is “doubtful” he recovers in time for the 2026 FIFA World Cup as he deals with an Achilles injury.
The center back suffered the devastating setback in October and was looking at three to five months on the sidelines. Although he would miss much of Celtic’s 2025–26 campaign, Carter-Vickers was still aiming for a return to the pitch well before next summer’s World Cup.
Except Celtic interim manager Martin O’Neill revealed a bleak update on the American’s status, confirming Carter-Vickers will not play again this season.
“We will not see him,” O’Neill said ahead of Celtic’s match against against St. Mirren. “I think it might be April before he’s even on grass.
“Funnily enough, I did ask him yesterday, did he think he would be ready for the World Cup? And he said he thought that would be very doubtful.”
USMNT Will Miss Carter-Vickers’s Experience at 2026 World Cup
Losing Carter-Vickers for the World Cup is a blow for the USMNT, especially now that Mauricio Pochettino favors a back three. The manager has one less center back to choose from to round out his backline.
Veteran Tim Ream and Crystal Palace star Chris Richards are two near-automatic choices for Pochettino, but his third starter at the back remains uncertain. Alex Freeman made his case after bagging a brace in the Stars and Stripes’ 5–1 victory over Uruguay, but he is traditionally a fullback.
Should the Argentine boss want a natural center back, Carter-Vickers would have been an enticing option. The 27-year-old is a stout, reliable defender who has experience playing in Europe.
Without Carter-Vickers available, Miles Robinson, Mark McKenzie and Auston Trusty will battle alongside Freeman to get the nod come the USMNT’s first match at the 2026 World Cup, set to kick off in Los Angeles on June 12.