USMNT Captain Christian Pulisic Shares Exciting CBS Docuseries Update
Christian Pulisic is in the best form of his career, and cameras are with him to document every bit of the action along the way.
Prior to Copa América 2024, CBS Sports announced a new docuseries starring the U.S. men's national team captain titled, Pulisic coming to Paramount+. The project is set to cover everything from his childhood in Hershey, PA to his rise as one of the best USMNT players of all time at the young age of 26. Fans will get an unprecedented look at Pulisic's life both on and off the pitch and rare behind the scenes access to the highs and lows of representing both the Stars and Stripes and AC Milan.
The docuseries is still in progress, but Pulisic shared an update on the experience in an interview with the CBS Sports desk following AC Milan's dominant victory over Real Madrid in the Champions League.
"How's the documentary filming been going?" Kate Scott asked. "Are you enjoying allowing people into your private life like that?"
"It's been different for me. I do have a good friend as well working on the project and I think it's going really well," Pulisic shared. "People are definitely going to see some really interesting footage and a nice look into my life, so I think it's going to be really nice."
He went on to compliment CBS Sports Senior Creative Director Pete Radovich and added, "I think it's going to turn out really great."
Radovich previously expressed his excitement about the upcoming project. "Christian Pulisic is the most high-profile men's player to ever come out of America but very little is known about his personal life," he said. "We're thrilled to be working with Christian to tell his life story, show the world who he really is, and highlight the tremendous impact he's had on American soccer leading into the most demanding moments of his career."
JOIN SI SOCCER'S USMNT WHATSAPP COMMUNITY - GET ALL THE LATEST NEWS AND ANALYSIS STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE
There will be plenty to cover just from the last five months alone. Pulisic and the USMNT crashed out of Copa América 2024 in the group stage before the winger returned to Milan where he has already recorded seven goals and three assists through 14 appearances across all competitions.
On the international side, he watched Gregg Berhalter get fired and Mauricio Pochettino get hired. He then experienced his first USMNT camp and match under the new manager as the team turns its focus to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Pulisic will surely not be short on goals or drama. More importantly, though, it will give fans a chance to get to know Pulisic on his own terms.