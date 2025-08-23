USMNT’s Gio Reyna Completes Bundesliga Move Away From Borussia Dortmund
U.S. men’s national team midfielder Gio Reyna has completed his move from Borussia Dortmund to Borussia Mönchengladbach, the clubs announced on Saturday.
The 22-year-old American put pen to paper with his new club through the 2028 season, and reports suggested they spent upwards of $7 million to bring him in from Dortmund.
While initial links had Reyna close to a move to Parma in Italy’s Serie A, Mönchengladbach came in as a late contender and offered a chance to play significant minutes while staying in the Bundesliga.
“Gio brings plenty of experience with him, in addition to being a young player with plenty of potential,” Roland Virkus, the Mönchengladbach sporting director, said. “We have been monitoring him for a while now and are convinced that he has the qualities needed to help us on the pitch. He’s familiar with the Bundesliga and can play at a number of different positions in attack.”
Since joining Dortmund as a 16-year-old in 2019, Reyna made 147 appearances scoring 19 goals and providing 18 assists, while also helping the club to the 2021 DFB-Pokal title. Through his play, he earned his first callup to the USMNT and made his debut before taking on the 2022 FIFA World Cup as a teenager.
In 2024–25, Reyna struggled for playing time at Dortmund and went on loan with Premier League club Nottingham Forest, where he made nine league appearances, but struggled to make a significant impact, only posting a single assist.
“Borussia are a fantastic, big club,” said Reyna. “I’m delighted that the transfer has been able to be completed and am looking forward to getting to know everyone here, as well as tackling the upcoming games together.”
His situation with Dortmund did not improve in the summer either, as the club requested him to attend the FIFA Club World Cup, instead of playing with the USMNT in the Concacaf Gold Cup, before he only made one appearance in a group stage match.
With the USMNT, Reyna has made 32 appearances, but has struggled to carve out a consistent role in the midfield under former boss Gregg Berhalter, and now Mauricio Pochettino.
Yet, he will have an American teammate and longtime friend when he arrives at Borussia Mönchengladbach, as he teams up with former New York City FC academy teammate and USMNT regular Joe Scallly.
Mönchengladbach open their 2025–26 Bundesliga season on Sunday against newly promoted Hamburg SV.