USMNT’s Jack McGlynn Embraces Houston Dynamo With Controversial Celebration
U.S. men’s national team midfielder and Houston Dynamo star Jack McGlynn made history, even if he didn’t like it.
Ahead of the 2025 MLS season, McGlynn became the first player in league history to be sold and bought within MLS as part of the new cash-for-player system as he joined Houston from the Philadelphia Union.
On Saturday, though, in a 1–1 draw against his former club, he made his feelings clear. After scoring a penalty kick for the Dynamo, the 22-year-old pointed to the name on the back of his shirt, and kissed the badge, while staring down at onlooking Union players and staff.
Although the $2.1 million fee marked history ahead of the 30th MLS season, McGlynn wasn’t so pleased with how everything went down. In a recent interview with GOAL, he said he had no warning in the lead-up to the move, which ripped him away from the club he had grown up with.
“The communication with me? The respect they showed me? It felt like there was none at all,” McGlynn fumed. “It was just disrespectful the way they handled it. And I’m happy that it worked out because I’m playing well in Houston. But I really just wish I could have left on better terms.”
One of MLS’s Best Young Players
Ahead of the transfer, McGlynn had established himself as one of the league’s young stars and looked to be a key piece for the Union as they transitioned from head coach Jim Curtin to Bradley Carnell. Yet, they opted otherwise, and were not required to notify McGlynn about the deal, with Houston simply purchasing the remainder of his contract.
It all led him to Houston, where he has continued his rise as a central figure, albeit on a team significantly further from contention, compared to what he left in Philadelphia. After Saturday’s clash, the Dynamo sit 21st in MLS on 27 points, while the Union are third with 47.
Despite the team’s struggles though, it’s been a steady progression for McGlynn. He has three goals and five assists this season, and also earned significant minutes with the USMNT under head coach Mauricio Pochettino in summer friendlies and the Concacaf Gold Cup.
No Hard Feelings
However, he maintains that the celebration wasn’t anything against his former club. Instead, a tribute to the faith Houston has placed in him, having signed him to a contract extension through at least the 2028 season.
“I have a lot of love for Philadelphia and for everything they did for me. It is the club that raised me and gave me a chance to become a pro. I love that club and all the people there. So, kissing the Dynamo badge when I scored is nothing against them,” McGlynn said after the match.
“It was more about showing appreciation for the Dynamo. They have done so much for me. They rewarded me with a new deal, and they are putting a lot of trust in me, so I wanted to show them that I am happy to be here.”
With the draw with the Union behind them, McGlynn and the Dynamo can now look on to their next challenge as they take on the LA Galaxy on July 25, before kicking off the 2025 Leagues Cup against Liga MX’s Tigres UANL.