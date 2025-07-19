'You Deserved More’—Mauricio Pochettino’s Tearful Message to USMNT After Gold Cup Loss
Mauricio Pochettino’s stoic grin and pondering eyes may not capture much emotion on the sidelines with the U.S. men’s national team, but don’t take that for a lack of care.
In the moments after the USMNT watched Mexico lift its 10th Concacaf Gold Cup trophy in June, the Argentine manager spoke eloquently to his players in the locker room. While many hung their heads, Pochettino’s eyes watered as he addressed the group, likely before moving to speak with the assembled media.
“You deserved more. The way that you worked, the staff, everyone, I think today we deserved more to lift the trophy because I think the performance was there,” Pochettino told the dejected players and staff in a speech now unveiled in a recent U.S. Soccer video. “I think you fought with too many adversities and too many factors against you...that’s not going to kill us, it’s going to make us stronger, and I want you never to give up.
“I think we still have time to be better, [so] keep improving, but please don’t change. That’s the way we can build to the next, and the next and the next, until we get to the World Cup.”
Surrounded by several staff members and officials from U.S. Soccer, the shots offer a unique insight into how much the tournament and the loss in the final genuinely mattered to the USMNT ahead of the co-hosted 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Even without key star players such as Christian Pulisic and Folarin Balogun, among others, the opportunity to navigate a group stage and knockout phase, while keeping the group together for over a month, was invaluable.
And despite the several players within the Gold Cup team that likely won’t crack a final World Cup roster, the tournament and pre-tournament friendlies offered an opportunity to re-establish a culture surrounding the international game for the USMNT.
“I think we all realize that we can be competitive and we can win. We were so close and the people started to understand, because Mexico now was saying ‘well done, how you’ve played and how the team is so strong, and how difficult it is to play against you,” Pochettino added in his speech.
“It’s so painful, but I think we need to have our heads up because you did everything. I am so proud, and I think all of the people outside will feel the same...I hope we can keep this feeling, that we want to work together and work for the team.”
Although his emotional and gentle approach with the players and staff evoked a special meaning around the tournament, as the Americans’ efforts to reach the final after a disappointing fourth-place finish at the Concacaf Nations League, Pochettino quickly changed his tone when talking to the press.
Change of Tone at Press Conference
In front of reporters, Pochettino blamed the match officials, particularly for the handball instance involving Jorge Sánchez, whose hand fell on top of the ball and went uncalled, despite strong appeals from the USMNT players and staff.
Additionally, he expressed his frustrations that Mexico’s 77th-minute winning goal from Edson Álvarez was allowed to stand, after initially being ruled offside.
“I’m not going to cry,” Pochettino said in the press availability. “I wanted to tell the truth, and the truth was that if that happened in the opposite [box], for sure it’s a penalty. The was the player with the knee on the floor. He pushed the hand over the ball. It’s not that the hand was on the floor and the ball touched.
“OK, well, the excuses now, but you know that was [a] penalty and maybe 2-1 for us, and maybe we now [would be] celebrating the trophy. I think that it is clear and it’s not about to cry, it’s not about to complain. For me, it was embarrassing to see that situation, and it’s a shame.”
Yet, all of the noise around the Gold Cup is slowly fading into the rearview, as players look ahead to new European seasons and the continuation of the MLS campaign. For Pochettino, though, all eyes are on September and October and friendlies against South Korea, Japan, Colombia and Ecuador, as he continues to build the USMNT to next summer’s World Cup.
“That is this sport, it’s so cruel, because we were so close and you nearly touched it and it disappeared,” he told the players. “That’s why when we push you... It’s because, here inside, we always need more. If we push it, it’s because the goal for you is to be the best.”