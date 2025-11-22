USMNT’s Malik Tillman Hits Rare Bundesliga Milestone With Goal and Assist
Malik Tillman became the first U.S. men’s national team player in three years to score and assist in a Bundesliga game.
The last USMNT player to register a goal and an assist in Germany’s top-flight was Jordan Pefok back on Aug. 20, 2022. The former Union Berlin player had a pair of goal involvements to lead his side to a 2–1 win over RB Leipzig.
On a night where Tillman had the best performance of his Bundesliga career, he reminded Mauricio Pochettino he’s got the talent to be a difference-maker for the U.S. come the 2026 World Cup. Tillman missed the November camp through injury.
After joining Bayer Leverkusen over the summer following a strong stint with PSV Eindhoven, Tillman is settling in to his new environment. He now has three goals and one assist in 10 appearances with his new club.
The 23-year-old Bayern Munich academy product became just the fifth USMNT player in history to register a goal and assist game in the Bundesliga as well.
USMNT Players to Register a Goal and Assist in a Bundesliga Match
Player
Club
Opponent
Date
Malik Tillman
Bayer Leverkusen
Wolfsburg
Nov. 22, 2025
Jordan Pefok
Union Berlin
RB Leipzig
Aug. 20, 022
Matthew Hope
Schalke 04
Eintracht Frankfurt
May 15, 2021
Christian Pulisic
Borussia Dortmund
Bayer Leverkusen
March 4, 2017
Timothy Chandler
FC Nürnberg
VfB Stuttgart
Feb. 12, 2011
Malik Tillman’s Performance vs. Wolfsburg
The USMNT star was active and decisive from the moment the starting whistle blew.
Tillman was perfectly positioned when he flicked an Alejandro Grimaldo cross into Jonas Hofmann’s path, burying the game’s opener inside 10 minutes.
With his side already up two goals, Tillman went through on goal just past the hour mark calmly sending Wolfsburg’s goalkeeper the other way with a cool finish.
The U.S. international finished the game completing 92% of his passes during his 64 minutes on the pitch. It was a well-rounded performance that will boost his confidence in the early days of his Leverkusen career.