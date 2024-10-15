USMNT's Midfield Options: Ranked
The USMNT's midfield depth is slowly developing under Mauricio Pochettino ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
The U.S. men's national team's disappointing Copa América 2024 campaign highlighted glaring problems with the Stars and Stripes. Although Gregg Berhalter's one-dimensional tactics and the team's inability to score goals headlined the USMNT's criticisms, the midfield also produced next to zero creativity.
Despite its struggles, the USMNT's midfield is full of talented players who are capable of controlling a game, facilitating a dynamic attack and pitching in on defense. It is now up to Pochettino to take the individually skilled players and mold them into a collective unit that can compete with teams across the globe.
Here's the top ten best USMNT midfield options.
10. Tanner Tessmann (Lyon)
Tanner Tessmann earned his first senior team cap in 2024 for the USMNT after his impressive performances at the 2024 Paris Olympics. The midfielder led the Stars and Stripes to their first knockout stage appearance since 2000. He still has a long way to go, though, before he earns consistent minutes under Pochettino.
Tessmann bagged seven goals for Serie B side Venezia in the 2023–24 season before signing a five-year deal with Lyon.
9. Gianluca Busio (Venezia)
Gianluca Busio is another player that represented the Stars and Stripes at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Despite only playing two matches, the midfielder still left France with a goal.
Busio got the nod against Panama in Pochettino's debut match and created the second-most chances on the team, behind only Christian Pulisic. Although he did not get on the scoresheet, he already proved his quality in the final third during Venezia's 2023–24 campaign; Busio recorded seven goals and five assists across all competitions.
8. Johnny Cardoso (Real Betis)
On paper, Johnny Cardoso should be the go-to substitute for the the USMNT midfield, but he has failed to impress in his limited outings for the Stars and Stripes. He is a solid option if Pochettino's side needs help preserving a lead, but Cardoso's presence does not provide the necessary spark a starter or a super-sub possesses.
Until he delivers a difference-making performance, Cardoso will continue to be an afterthought when Tyler Adams, Weston McKennie and Yunus Musah are available.
7. Aidan Morris (Middlesbrough)
Aidan Morris is slowly climbing the ranks of the USMNT. After Middlesbrough did not let the midfielder compete at the 2024 Paris Olympics, Morris featured in the USA's next three matches as part of the first team. Pochettino even gave him the nod in the manager's first XI for the USMNT.
Morris recorded a great year for the Columbus Crew in 2023, tallying a career-high four goals and seven assists. The midfielder also started all six postseason games for the Crew that eventually ended in the team raising the MLS Cup.
6. Malik Tillman (PSV Eindhoven)
Malik Tillman was good enough to make the USMNT's Copa América 2024 roster, but he only logged one minute in the entire tournament. He has proven during his time at PSV Eindhoven that he can both score and create goals, but his opportunities to do so for the national team are few and far between.
His ceiling is high, though, especially under Pochettino, a manager renowned for developing young talent. He remains a tier below the following five midfielders.
5. Brenden Aaronson (Leeds United)
Brenden Aaronson is an exciting USMNT midfielder who is still waiting to have a major breakout moment for the team. His pace and vision put him in an elite tier of playmakers for the Stars and Stripes, but he is often overlooked and relegated to the bench in most competitions, mainly due to his lack of consistent production for the USA.
His ability to play both in the midfield and on the wing, though, gives him an advantage over the previous five options looking to break into the starting XI.
4. Yunus Musah (AC Milan)
Yunus Musah has had ups and downs in his early USMNT career, but he is still one of the best options available to Pochettino. The AC Milan player is versatile enough to play as a defensive midfielder, a central midfielder, or even as a right midfielder. At just 19 years old, he started three of the USA's four matches at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, making him the youngest player to ever start at the tournament for the USA.
Musah scored his first international goal in Pochettino's debut match against Panama on Oct. 12, 2024.
3. Tyler Adams (AFC Bournemouth)
When healthy, Tyler Adams is a clinical defensive midfielder for the Stars and Stripes. The former captain played every minute of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in which the USMNT only conceded one goal in the group stage. No midfielder is more disruptive to an opposing team's attack and more helpful to the USA's backline than Adams.
His lengthy spells on the sidelines, though, make him an unreliable player for Pochettino ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
2. Weston McKennie (Juventus)
After a lackluster Copa América 2024, Weston McKennie is back at the forefront of the USMNT's midfield. When at his best, the midfielder has the highest work-rate on the team and contributes both the Stars and Stripes' attack and defense.
In Juventus' 2023–24 season, McKennie recorded 10 assists across all competitions. He also assisted Adams' winning goal against Mexico in the 2024 Concacaf Nations League final.
1. Gio Reyna (Borussia Dortmund)
It goes without saying that Gio Reyna is the most talented USMNT midfielder. All before he turned 18 years old, the Borussia Dortmund player became the youngest American to feature in Germany’s top-flight league, the youngest American to play in a Champions League match and the youngest goalscorer in German Cup history.
Multiple injuries and off-field drama kept him from truly shining for the USMNT in recent years, but if Reyna can stay fit and develop under Pochettino, then he will become one of the best playmakers for the Stars and Stripes.