USMNT Roster: Mauricio Pochettino Recalls Surprise Christian Pulisic Replacement
Mauricio Pochettino handed out an olive branch to a few familiar faces for his last U.S. men’s national team (USMNT) roster of 2025, with Gio Reyna one of the most notable returnees to a squad devoid of Christian Pulisic.
The AC Milan forward has been sidelined with a low-grade hamstring injury since pulling up in the first half of last month’s friendly against Australia. Milan manager Massimiliano Allegri revealed that he expects Pulisic to play some role against Parma on Sunday, but it appears as though the Serie A side have been able to agree a deal with the USMNT to let their winger fully recover.
That Reyna has been called upon to fill the void left by Pulisic is something of a surprise. The outspoken Borussia Mönchengladbach player has not been capped since March and has been afforded just one start at club level for a team circling the drain in the Bundesliga.
Leeds United’s Brenden Aaronson has been named in a second successive roster after ending a three-year Premier League goal drought while PSV Eindhoven’s clutch finisher Ricardo Pepi is also back in the fold for the first time in almost exactly one year.
USMNT November 2025 Friendlies
After last month’s encouraging set of performances against Australia and Ecuador, Pochettino will be leading his side against two sides from South America, his home continent. The USMNT begin against Paraguay (ranked 39th in the world) at Philadelphia Union’s Subaru Park home before hosting Uruguay (15th) in Tampa, Florida.
Date
Kickoff Time
Opponent
Nov. 15
5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT
Paraguay
Nov. 19
7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m PT
Uruguay
Full USMNT Roster for November 2025
Goalkeepers
- Roman Celentano—FC Cincinnati
- Matt Freese—New York City FC
- Jonathan Klinsmann—Cesena
- Patrick Schulte—Columbus Crew
Defenders
- Max Arfsten—Columbus Crew
- Sergiño Dest—PSV Eindhoven
- Alex Freeman—Orlando City
- Mark McKenzie—Toulouse FC
- Tim Ream—Charlotte FC
- Miles Robinson—FC Cincinnati
- Joe Scally—Borussia Mönchengladbach
- John Tolkin—Holstein Kiel
- Auston Trusty—Celtic
Midfielders
- Tyler Adams—Bournemouth
- Sebastian Berhalter—Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Aidan Morris—Middlesbrough
- Gio Reyna—Borussia Mönchengladbach
- Cristian Roldan—Seattle Sounders FC
- Tanner Tessmann—Olympique Lyon
- Sean Zawadzki—Columbus Crew
Forwards
- Brenden Aaronson—Leeds United
- Folarin Balogun—AS Monaco
- Diego Luna—Real Salt Lake
- Ricardo Pepi—PSV Eindhoven
- Haji Wright—Coventry City