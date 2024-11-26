USMNT's Christian Pulisic Docuseries Gets Release Date
Fans excited for the release of Christian Pulisic's docuseries do not have to wait much longer.
CBS and Paramount+ announced a new docuseries starring the U.S. men's national team captain titled, PULISIC back in June. The series is set to give an in depth look at Pulisic's life both on and off the pitch as he represents the USMNT and AC Milan.
Paramount+ finally confirmed the highly anticipated docuseries drops on the streaming platform on Dec. 9.
Pulisic teased the docuseries after AC Milan defeated Real Madrid in the Champions League. Speaking with the CBS Sports desk, he revealed, "People are definitely going to see some really interesting footage and a nice look into my life, so I think it's going to be really nice."
CBS Sports Senior Creative Director Pete Radovich also expressed his excitement for PULISIC. "Christian Pulisic is the most high-profile men's player to ever come out of America but very little is known about his personal life," he said. "We're thrilled to be working with Christian to tell his life story, show the world who he really is, and highlight the tremendous impact he's had on American soccer leading into the most demanding moments of his career."
Pulisic continues to build his legacy for both club and country. The 26-year-old already ranks fifth among the Stars and Stripes' all-time leading goalscorers with 33 goals to his name. He also became the fastest player in USMNT history to reach 50 goal contributions.
For AC Milan, Pulisic has recorded seven goals and four assists across all competitions this season. He is currently on pace to surpass his 15-goal haul from his first season with the Rossoneri.
The best part of Pulisic's scintillating form is that fans will get to relive his success and see new behind the scenes footage of the USMNT captain, all captured by cameras for PULISIC.