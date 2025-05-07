First 2026 World Cup Ticket Packages Reach Staggering Prices in the United States
With just over a year until the 2026 FIFA World Cup, FIFA released the highly-priced first ticket packages for matches unfolding across the United States.
The newly expanded FIFA World Cup is coming to the United States, Canada and Mexico in 2026. The tournament features 48 teams, the most in history, and comprises of 104 total matches across the span of five weeks.
Eleven of the 16 host cities reside in the United States, allowing matches to unfold at some of the largest and most iconic stadiums in North America. Fans looking to attend multiple games in the United States can now purchase ticket packages for the tournament, but the prices might come as a shock.
FIFA, in conjunction with On Location, its hospitality partner, released three types of packages based on specific venues, teams and matches. The cheapest option currently available is $5,300 (£3,974) per person while the most expensive option is a jaw-dropping $73,200 (£54,750).
The most exuberant package features tickets for all eight matches unfolding at MetLife Stadium next summer, including the 2026 FIFA World Cup final, with sideline seating and access to a luxurious pitchside lounge.
Similar packages exist for all 11 venues, including SoFi Stadium and AT&T Stadium, in the United States should fans want to attend every game at a specific venue.
Buyers can also purchase a package to secure tickets for every group stage game (and a possible round of 32 match) for a specific team. For example, those who opt to buy the "Follow My Team" package for Spain will be able to see La Roja's opening four matches for a minimum of $8,950 (£6,709) per person.
The final package up for sale is the "Four Match" series. Fans can attend four group stage matches of their choice across the United States, excluding the USMNT's opening match. The package is the most affordable of the three currently on sale with a starting price of $5,300 (£3,974).
The United States is preparing to host fans from across the globe next summer for soccer's biggest tournament. Vice President JD Vance eager for "everyone" to experience the FIFA World Cup, but warned fans to not overstay their welcome once the tournament concludes.
Regular tickets for the 2026 FIFA World Cup are expected to go on sale later this year, and prices have yet to be confirmed.