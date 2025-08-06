‘Humility, Determination’—USMNT Star Tim Weah Completes Tense Juventus Exit
Olympique Marseille announced the signing of U.S. men’s national team forward Tim Weah, completing a lengthy transfer saga that sees the 25-year-old depart Juventus.
Weah joins the French outfit on loan ahead of the 2025–26 season. The deal, which The Athletic report is worth €1 million ($1.16 million), includes a €14 million ($17.4 million) obligation to buy.
The agreement also contains €3 million ($3.48 million) of add-ons and a sell-on clause for Juventus.
The move comes after a drawn-out process between Weah and Juventus. The American’s agent Badou Sambague recently spoke out against the Turin club and its general manager Damien Comolli, claiming they showed Weah “total disrespect” by holding up his transfer.
The move is now finally complete, though, ending Weah’s time at Juventus. The USMNT star failed to leave his mark in Italy, recording just seven goals in 78 appearances. Much of his two-year stint with the Italian outfit was marred by injury and inconsistent minutes.
Weah is in for a fresh start with his return to France. The 25-year-old began his career at Paris Saint-Germain and then played for Lille before joining Juventus in June 2023.
“Timothy Weah has a passion that doesn’t dazzle, but lights his way with humility and determination,” Marseille wrote in a club statement. “Far from being in the shadows, he has become a discreet light in his own right, determined to make a name for himself.”
The pressure will be on Weah to succeed at his new club with the 2026 FIFA World Cup just one year away. The USMNT will be counting on the winger to rediscover his form to help the Stars and Stripes impress on home soil.