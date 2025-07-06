USMNT vs. Mexico: Gold Cup Final Combined XI
The biggest rivalry in North American soccer reignites as the USMNT and Mexico face off in the 2025 Gold Cup final.
Neither team has been spectacular during the tournament, but both the USMNT and Mexico have shown character and lived up to their status as the region's powerhouses by making it to the final. Now, NRG Stadium will bear witness to the latest meeting in the rivalry.
It's the last time the two nations will play an official match before the 2026 World Cup they'll co-host. With that in mind, the USMNT and Mexico will be eager to showcase their potential and add another piece of silverware before next summer.
It's a match of massive implications in North America's biggest international tournament. Players will be looking to impress, but which ones would make it into a combined starting lineup?
Here's Sports Illustrated's combined XI ahead of the USMNT and Mexico's clash in the Gold Cup final.
USMNT vs. Mexico Combined XI (4-2-3-1)
GK: Matt Freese— The New York City FC goalkeeper has made a name for himself during the Gold Cup. Despite keeping only two clean sheets so far, he's been instrumental to the USMNT's run to the final, saving three penalties in the quarterfinals. Pochettino might've found his new starting goalkeeper.
RB: Alex Freeman— Freeman has been a reliable presence on the right flank for the USMNT. He's been solid and has played all but two minutes in this summer's tournament.
CB: César Montes— The Lokomoiv Moscow center back has had a flawless tournament defensively and also leads Mexico with three goals in the competition.
CB: Chris Richards— Richards has been outstanding as of late, leading the USMNT's backline and emerging as a true leader for Pochettino's side. He scored a pivotal goal in the 1–0 win vs. Saudi Arabia in the group stage.
LB: Jesús Gallardo— Gallardo has been a regular for El Tri over the past decade and continues to provide solid performances on the left flank, both defensively and in attack.
CM: Edson Álvarez— El Tri's captain is an excellent duel winner in the middle of the park that tirelessly covers ground and has also become a reliable outlet to begin possessions. A true midfield anchor.
CM: Tyler Adams— The Bournemouth midfielder has been deployed sporadically during the tournament, but the USMNT's best minutes have come with their midfield leader on the pitch.
RW: Diego Luna— The Mexican-American has been deployed on the left wing but has the ability to play on either flank. Luna's played a stellar tournament, bagging three goals in the knockout rounds including a brace in the semifinals vs. Guatemala.
AM: Malik Tillman— The PSV Eindhoven man has been the USMNT's most influential attacker in the Gold Cup. He's got goal involvements in each of the past three games and has three goals and two assists total in the tournament.
LW: Alexis Vega— The best player in Liga MX a season ago has translated his form to the Gold Cup. Vega has consistently been one of Mexico's best players; cutting in from the left wing, he's been a menace with his stellar link-up play and quality right foot.
ST: Raúl Jiménez— The veteran striker continues his El Tri career renaissance. Jiménez is the focal point of Mexico's attack because of how complete a player he is. His goal in the semifinals vs. Honduras has El Tri on the verge of defending its Gold Cup title.